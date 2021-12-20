West Side Story. The review of Steven Spielberg’s musical film

Coppola had already done it (On the wings of the rainbow, A day long dream), Scorsese (New York, New York), De Palma (The ghost of the stage), Altman (Nashville, Radio America). He did it all his life Demme. Of the group of the greatest filmmakers who emerged between the second half of the 60s and the beginning of the 70s, only Spielberg was missing. But West Side Story is it really your first musical? Perhaps it is entirely so if we look at the classic forms of the genre starting from the 1920s. But except for Scorsese and Coppola, in the other cases there are overwhelming imperfections, contaminations. Between Broadway and the concert film, between the stage and the street. Spielberg’s cinema in the past has been full of musical impurities: the communication between humans and extraterrestrials of Close encounters of the third kind, the dancing movements of Harrison Ford in four Indiana Jones movies and Leonardo DiCaprio in Try to catch me, impossible dreams with the afterlife lights of Always – Forever.

————————————————– ————-

————————————————– ————-

West Side Story has the look of the very faithful remake. In part it is, in part it is not. And in part Spielberg took possession of it with a huge, uncontrolled, immense declaration of love for the genre. As in the 1961 musical of the duo Robert Wise-Jerome Robbins, which had a great success and won 10 Oscars, which came just before the great crisis of the genre and the arrival of New Hollywood, at the center of the story there are always two rival gangs for territorial control. On the one hand, there are the Jets, second generation European immigrants. On the other, the Sharks, a group of Puerto Ricans who have recently arrived in New York. While the neighborhoods of the city are in full urban transformation, to fuel the clash between the two gangs even more is the meeting between Tony and Maria. He is the co-founder of the Jets which he left after being in prison and now works at Doc’s, the shop run by Valentina. She is the sister of Bernardo, an aspiring boxer and leader of the Sharks who has already thought of marrying her with the shy Chino whom she is not attracted to. They meet at the dance and love at first sight is immediately struck between them. Like Romeo and Juliet, theirs is immediately a thwarted love. But they love each other madly and will do anything to achieve happiness.

West Side Story is a film about memory. Of cinema, by Spielberg himself. It begins like the 1961 musical with the shot of the metropolis from above. This time there is an image of cranes and buildings being demolished in a space where new neighborhoods are about to rise. It is 1957. Another journey through time, like those that have marked much of his cinema, from 1941. Alarm in Hollywood to The purple color, from The empire of the sun, to Schindler’s List, Save Private Ryan And Munich. But it’s also a journey into Spielberg’s memory, from when he first heard the songs on the record when the director was 10 years old. “West Side Story – said the director – it was the first popular music album to enter the house. I couldn’t stop listening to him “

————————————————– ———

————————————————– ———

Spielberg’s eyes today are still those of an enchanted boy. The 1957 Broadway musical is seen through his eyes with the same surprise, the same enchantment as the protagonists of ET in front of the alien or of Jurassic Park And The lost world in front of the dinosaurs. His version is both a desperate melodrama and a political film that tells a lot about America today about Trump-era immigration and police violence. First, unlike the 1961 film, there are many young actors of Hispanic origin. Then there is the transsexual character of Anybodys played by Iris Menas. Finally there is a new musical number, La Borinqueña, which is the Puerto Rican anthem written in the 19th century after one of the first great popular uprisings for the independence of the country in 1868. But it is also, and above all, a dance, of sounds, music and colors, where the photography of Janusz Kaminski creates a fireworks display between reflections on the floor, the shadows on the sheet in the kiss between Bernardo and Anita (the cinema behind the screen), the lights that are reflected in the water or the image of Maria (very good Rachel Zegler, at her first film, in the role that was Natalie Wood) in front of the mirror while putting on lipstick.

West Side Story it’s pure magic. Violent and thrilling. There is the original version with all the heart of Spielberg with the passion that, in the famous numbers Maria And Tonight – with Tony climbing on the balcony and all the seduction and passion are filmed with the faces separated by the grid of the staircase that keeps them apart – it flares up and becomes uncontrollable. Spielberg shows rape and death as in a war film, he continuously dialogues with the previous film also with the body of Rita Moreno who in the Wise-Robbins film had been awarded as best supporting actress for the character of Anita and here instead she plays Valentina, the owner of the shop where Tony works who replaces the character of Doc in the 1961 version. But then she lets the story re-emerge from the shadows as Lincoln, finds the euphoria of the genre with watermelons unhooked from the truck where objects play and dance like in a film by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen.

The protagonists could leave the screen and dance with us, starting with Ansel Elgort who moves us from one direction to another as if behind the wheel of Baby Driver. Between shadow and light, desire and melancholy, West Side Story is one of the best musicals ever. It is no longer a tribute to the genre, it is not any exercise. They are all the dreams of Spielberg as a child mingling with those of his child characters. Thus the director’s most serious and political cinema and the most playful and childish one find the most beautiful embrace this time.

Original title: id.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Interpreters: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James

Distribution: Walt Disney Pictures

Duration: 156 ′

Origin: USA, 2021

