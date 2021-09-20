West Side Story: trailer and poster of the new film by Steven Spielberg

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by the Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York of 1957.
West Side Story: trailers, posters and other important information
The reinterpretation of the musical is played by Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) e Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers. Here is the first official trailer:
And the official poster:
The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also the executive producer; the Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who created the choreography for the film; the celebrated conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who oversaw the recordings of the iconic soundtrack; the Oscar-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the soundtrack; the Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who supervised the cast for the vocal parts; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (The beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the music for the film.
The film is produced by Spielberg, the Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and the Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show (you can find the official soundtrack on Amazon), with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Finally, remember that the film by 20th Century Studios West Side Story will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.