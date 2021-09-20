West Side Story: trailer and poster of the new film by Steven Spielberg

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by the Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York of 1957.

West Side Story: trailers, posters and other important information

The reinterpretation of the musical is played by Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) e Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers. Here is the first official trailer:

And the official poster: