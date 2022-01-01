West Side Story, watch the trailer for the new film by Steven Spielberg

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York City. The reinterpretation of the musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; the celebrated conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who took care of the recordings of theiconic soundtrack; the Oscar-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; the Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Treasures (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s music. The film is produced by Spielberg, by the Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and the Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the show of Broadway original from 1957, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. 20th Century Studios West Side Story is coming on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.