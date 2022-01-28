West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno respond to sexual assault allegations against Ansel Elgort

After the allegations of sexual assault that have engulfed the actor of And just like that Chris Noth, today to end up in the eye of the (same) storm is Ansel Elgort, star of the film West side story by director Steven Spielberg.

In fact, the accusations leveled against the star of Blame the starsspread via Twitter in June 2020 and brought to light by People, tell of one sexual violence occurred in 2014 by Elgort against a young woman who, at the time of the facts, was only 17 years old. “I didn’t think she would ever see my dm, I was just a girl and I was a fan of his,” wrote the abuse victim in a tweet (later deleted), who then added that she was “sobbing with pain” and that she had no intention of having sex with the actor.

If this wasn’t enough, the girl (in addition to having published a photo of her hugging the actor) also said that Ansel would have proposed a threesome with a friend of his as well as sending some nude photos of him. A story that has left many scars in the victim since, since 2014, the girl has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders and panic attacks. Despite this, however, the young woman has not lost the desire to fight, asking the other “victims of Elgort” to tell their story.

The story, once it came to light, spread like wildfire making it end the star of Baby driver (engaged from high school to Violetta Komyshan) overwhelmed by a shower of accusations from numerous minors, who assured that they had been contacted via Snapchat by the actor who, after some chatter, would have asked them to send some hot shots.

Needless to say, Ansel denied all the allegations, stating that his relationship with the minor was “completely consensual”, firmly assuring that “the description of the events does not correspond to what happened. I never have and I would never want to attack anyone. ” Could the 27-year-old actor be telling the truth? What we do know is that West Side Story 2021 it was filmed before the allegations against the actor were released, so neither Spielberg nor the rest of the cast of the musical knew of Elgort’s “past” at the time of filming.

After a long period of silence today some actresses of West side story spoke out for the first time on the allegations of sexual violence against their colleague and, among those who spoke, there is also Rachel Zegler who, in the film, plays Elgort Maria’s love interest.

“We made a film two and a half years ago and a lot has happened in the world since then. Many things have changed publicly and even privately, ”said the actress who was soon to star in the Disney live action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. “There has been a great awakening. I only hope that the people involved are well, that they are asked in a respectful way what happened and that they are given the opportunity to answer for themselves “concluded Zegler, who was echoed by the words of Ariana DeBosethe Anita of West side story.

“Nobody really knows what’s going on in someone’s head. Only the people involved in that situation know what really happened», Affirmed the actress who, for now, has decided not to take a position, remaining neutral. This choice was also made by Rita Morenotoday more than ever a guarantee against Ansel Elgort “I think it would have been absolutely horrendous and wrong for anyone to take a position on the matter”, explained the actress who plays Valentina in the Spielberg film “Since it is not up to me to make judgments”.

