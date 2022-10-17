Westbrook determined to improve his shot selection

Russell Westbrook’s shooting was without a doubt one of the most talked about things around the Lakers last season. His problems scoring from 3-point range or from mid-range made it difficult for him to fit into the team’s system and led to very jammed nights in the Los Angeles offense, so now that his departure seems less likely, he seems focused on reversing this situation. . After a training session, the point guard spoke about it, and confessed that he is trying to improve the way he chooses the shots he takes.

“I know I’m a good shooter,” he said in a statement to Kyle Gloon, a journalist for the Orange County Register. “I’m confident in myself and my ability to shoot. But the quality of the shots is very important. I’m trying to emphasize making sure I don’t take bad pitches. I have to attack the rim more.”

The truth is that, although he has never been an expert in the field, Westbrook has had several seasons in which he has been at least a decent shooter. What’s more, even last year there were areas of the field like the corners where his shooting data was good, so working on this seems like the most sensible solution. In fact, Russ claimed that he hasn’t changed his shooting mechanics, just his way of understanding when and how to execute them.

«It is being very different, both in the ability to find the spaces on the track and to attack them and take my time. Whether I make them or miss them, the shots are going to come through the season. For now we are working on being able to reach the spaces you want and be able to launch in rhythm ».

Of course, Ham seems convinced to forget what happened in the 21-22 season and bring Westbrook back to the cause, and if he can make him feel important in the role the team needs, he can make him a key player. Can he regain consistency and effectiveness throughout the year?

(Cover photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)