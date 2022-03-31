Western companies can no longer deal with dictators (Analysis)

Russia could seize assets of companies leaving the country 1:14

New York (CNN Business) — The war in Ukraine caused a mass exodus of companies from Russia never seen before. Corporations that spent years carving their way into the growing consumer market withdrew almost overnight, their lucrative operations suddenly looking like liabilities.



The exodus calls into question what some of those companies were doing in Russia in the first place, and why it took an act of war to change their minds. One of the companies that is being targeted is Nokia.

On Monday, The New York Times revealed how Nokia has for years supplied equipment and services that underpinned Russia’s vast surveillance system that has been used to spy on dissidents. Although Nokia denounced the invasion of Ukraine and said it would suspend sales in the country, the company told The New York Times that it was required to make products that were compliant with the surveillance system.

In other words, this was simply the cost of doing business in Russia.

Nokia said in a statement that The New York Times article was misleading, emphasizing that the company “does not manufacture, install or service” the surveillance tools. “We condemn any misuse of lawful interception for the purpose of violating human rights,” he said. “To avoid this, multilateral action is very necessary to ensure the establishment of sufficient frameworks.”

Laws vs. ethics

There is no evidence that Nokia has done anything illegal, but ethics and law are not the same thing.

It’s hard to imagine that Nokia didn’t know what was going on in Russia. A Russian intelligence expert who spoke to The New York Times said Nokia “had to know how its devices would be used.”

Experts say that there is no company (or consumer, for that matter) that can keep their hands perfectly clean. The vast and interconnected nature of global supply chains makes it nearly impossible to avoid any interaction, direct or indirect, with corruption, labor exploitation, or other unsavory elements of global trade.

The question, then, is how close you are to bad behavior, says Jason Brennan, a professor of business ethics at Georgetown University.

“No one is willing to swim in a pool when there’s a dead body in it, but in the ocean… It’s about the concentration of death around you,” he says. “Markets also work a bit this way.”

I mean, Nokia may not have made the technology that was spying on the Russians, but it did teach the Russian authorities how to run it, and that should have been a huge red flag to the company’s top brass.

Documents reviewed by The New York Times show the company knew it was facilitating the Russian surveillance apparatus. It was an essential and lucrative business for Nokia, the newspaper reports, accounting for hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

Nokia called on governments to set clearer rules on where the technology can and cannot be sold. “Nokia has no ability to monitor, access or interfere with any lawful interception capabilities on the networks our customers own and operate,” he told the newspaper.

This is a common saying of large companies that have difficulty controlling their own activities: they ask governments to intervene to protect them from our baser impulses. (See: Zuckerberg, Mark.)

strike a balance

This dilemma is not new for multinational companies. Big tech, in particular, has struggled to find a balance between the democratic ideals of free speech and privacy and the realities of doing business in authoritarian markets like China and Russia, where those rights are absent.

Apple, for example, has long prided itself on ensuring the privacy of its customers. But in China, Apple has had to bend those values ​​to comply with regulators.

A New York Times investigation last summer found that Apple aided the government’s censorship of the Chinese version of the app store and put Chinese customer data at risk. Apple denied some of the report’s conclusions, stating that it had removed apps only to comply with Chinese law.

Similarly, chips made by Intel and Nvidia are allegedly found in computers that China uses in its mass surveillance of Muslim minorities.

And last year, Microsoft said it had inadvertently removed images of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown from around the world on its Bing search engine, a rare case of China’s strict domestic censorship extending beyond its borders.

Tech leaders like Apple CEO Tim Cook have argued that it is better to participate in authoritarian markets than to stay out. But often that means complying with the regimes responsible for human rights abuses, and sometimes helping them in those goals.

Brennan, a professor of business ethics, argues that companies should not directly aid a totalitarian government, even if local laws require them to. “You can’t do it because you’re told to, and you can’t do it for money,” he said.

And if that means losing a lot of money, then I’m sorry. “You can’t do wrong for $200 billion. You can’t do it for a million. It’s a matter of basic ethics,” Brennan added.

That said, there’s good news for companies like Nokia looking for help to rein themselves in: doing the right thing is good business. It is not only good for public relations, but also for profits.

Consumers and investors are increasingly aware of the behavior of their companies, and they have taken note. Look at how quickly Disney turned its response and actions around after initially refusing to oppose Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. And the speed of the exodus from Russia among Western brands underscores a relatively new era in which investors and customers are demanding that brands do more than maximize profits at all costs.

So companies should do the right thing and pass up the often lucrative opportunities to aid the ill-intentioned enemy governments. If they give in to their impulses, their actions will have consequences: for companies and for the world.