Western Digital, here are the first 20 TB hard drives with OptiNAND

Western Digital he introduced the first hard drives with OptiNAND technology, two solutions from 20 TB calls Ultrastar DC HC560 And WD Gold intended for the cloud datacenter and the enterprise world respectively. We only know the price of the Gold model, set at $ 679.99.

Both products come in a 3.5-inch form factor as well integrate an iNAND next to the magnetic platters to improve performance, reliability and effective use of storage capacity. Of this technology we have illustrated in detail in this news.

Hard drives generate gigabytes of metadata which can be stored on the OptiNAND and used in real time, freeing up useful space on the dishes for user data. More precisely, we are talking about the “Repeatable runout” (RRO) metadata and those related to write operations, recorded to reduce the so-called “adjacent track interference” (ATI). “In previous generations of hard drives, writes were recorded at the track level, while refreshes were done for entire tracks. OptiNAND records writes to iNAND at the sector level,” explained Western Digital.

The two units they share the same platform sealed and filled with helium equipped with nine 2.2TB platters (7200 RPM) written with ePMR technology, abbreviation of “energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording“, and a three-stage actuator. ePMR platters have a density of 1135 Gbit per square inch, the maximum guaranteed at the moment in the hard disk sector. The firmware changes between the two products in order to meet the different needs of buyers.

As regards the performance, Western Digital indicated for these units a sustained transfer rate of 269 MB / s and states that the average latency is 4.16 ms. As for consumption, we are talking about 7 Watts in operating mode and 6 Watts in idle, little more than a 18 TB WD without OptiNAND. The new hard drives are capable of handling 550 terabytes per year, feature an annualized failure rate of 0.35%, and come with a 5-year warranty. Both drives come with the classic 6 Gbps SATA interface.