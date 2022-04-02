Western intelligence seeks to undermine Putin

NATO: Russia does not withdraw troops, but repositions them 1:26

(CNN) — Western intelligence agencies are waging psychological warfare on Ukraine directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an expert on the genre, who is now effectively getting a dose of his own medicine.

The United States and its allies are painting a picture of a bogged-down, demoralized and dysfunctional Russian military suffering disastrous battlefield losses, and simultaneously conjuring up a vision of growing political tension within the Kremlin. They claim that the Russian leader is isolated, poorly advised and lacks real information about how bad the war is going.

Western governments are preventing Putin from defining the narrative of the war, just as they did before it began, when his declassified intelligence correctly called an invasion that many geopolitical experts considered unlikely.

It’s a difficult position for a Russian leader who has often waged information warfare himself, most notably when he meddled in US and European elections. The remarkable detail of the declassified intelligence assessments must also be especially galling for Putin, a former KGB officer and intelligence chief. And they leave open the possibility that Western intelligence agencies have the ability to see deep into the Kremlin’s war effort and domestic politics, which is likely to infuriate the Russian leader and could open further cracks in his regime.

This is how Russian troops move around Kyiv

The willingness of Western governments to be so open about what they are seeing inside Ukraine and Moscow has surprised even some veteran spies.

“It makes intelligence professionals nervous, even old-timers like me, because of course it’s so ingrained in us to protect sources and methods,” Steve Hall, the CIA’s former head of Russia operations, told Ana. CNN Cabrera this Thursday.

Some of the intrigue about the US standoff with Putin and the intelligence angle feeds into the nature of the covert community itself. Those on the outside have no way of independently assessing the full accuracy of the information their leaders make public. So we don’t know where it all comes from or from whom. But of course that’s what it’s all about, and also keeping the Russians guessing.

The attempt to portray the war in Ukraine as a disaster for Russia comes as Western officials dismiss claims by Moscow that it is de-escalating the conflict in Kyiv and elsewhere. Instead, they say, Putin’s forces are “repositioning,” possibly for an intensified assault on regions of eastern Ukraine where Moscow has been beating civilians and leveling cities. This tactic could be designed to link Russian-controlled areas with Crimea, which Putin seized in 2014, and to give Moscow a direct corridor to the Black Sea through Ukraine.

The inside story of the war

In recent days, Western officials have painted a remarkable portrait of the war.

In Australia on Monday, one of Britain’s top spy chiefs, Jeremy Fleming, said that Putin had “massively misjudged” the war, the resistance of the Ukrainian people and the capabilities of his own military, and had been poorly served by his subordinates.

“We have seen Russian soldiers, lacking in weapons and morale, refuse to carry out orders, sabotage their own equipment and even accidentally shoot down their own planes,” said Fleming, who heads GCHQ, Britain’s equivalent of the Security Agency. National. Fleming’s candor was extraordinary coming from a top spy agency chief. But it is being reflected in the United States, where there were new reports on Wednesday that opened a window on the war and on Putin’s inner circle.

An official told CNN’s Jeremy Diamond that Putin is being “misinformed” by advisers about how poorly the Russian military is performing and the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield then told the cameras that advisers to the Russian leader were “too scared to tell him the truth.” She said there was now “lingering tension” between Putin and his military leadership.

This Wednesday, this new flow of declassified evaluations made headlines. On Thursday, President Joe Biden was asked about them on a public stage, as officials presumably knew he would. The sequence gave the president the opportunity to further expand the American narrative.

“There’s a lot of speculation,” Biden said, though of course those speculations had been fueled by information the White House had allowed to be in the public domain. Asked to what extent Putin was being misinformed by his advisers, Biden responded: “I’m not saying for sure: It looks like he’s self-isolating, and there are some indications that he has fired or put some of his advisers under house arrest.” “. Although Biden said the US did not have much hard evidence, his comments unleashed a new outpouring of attention on the current situation with Putin.

So what exactly are Western governments trying to do with this novel use of declassified intelligence assessments? Especially considering that in many previous geopolitical crises, intelligence was routinely kept secret.

As with the pre-invasion messages, it is clear that the United States does not want the Russians to be able to create their own dominant narrative about the war through disinformation. Creating an image of a failed war also helps maintain support for the tough Western stance against Putin. It can also improve morale among Ukrainians who are resisting Russia’s attack. And it gives Western leaders a political opening to argue that their policies are working as they manage public opinion about the war.

Attacks by Russian forces cause serious damage in Lviv

By providing a glimpse into the disarray among the Russian troops, the allies may be able to build internal political pressure on the Kremlin. Given the Moscow government’s crackdown on the independent media, there will be little illusion that the Russian people will listen to the American version of events, even though tech-savvy young Russians with VPN passwords that allow access to Foreign Internet could do it.

But a hype of humiliation for Russia could further sow discord within the military, political and intelligence elites. In recent days, it has almost seemed that Western officials, by discussing the war situation so openly, have tried to address Putin and his advisers directly.

The Complications of an Intelligence-Based Strategy

The flow of intelligence is unlikely to dry up any time soon. This is because it appears to be rooted in a morale problem within the Russian military, which was made apparent by wiretapping.

“They’re pulling out their cell phones and trying to communicate with each other, both tactically, ‘Where are you? Where’s your unit?’ and perhaps also at home, in Moscow. That makes it really easy to pick up,” Hall said.

“And then, it’s an interesting political decision to say, look, it’s worth maybe showing the Russians how good we are at collecting this stuff, in order to get the word out to the citizens of both countries, the citizens in the world, as to what’s really going on in the Russian military right now,” Hall added.

“It’s an interesting decision, but it’s been very illuminating.”

Still, there are reasons to be cautious about interpreting the war solely on the basis of declassified Western assessments.

Intelligence, by definition, is a murky business. Information about Russian operations in Ukraine and Putin’s apparent isolation in Moscow only tells the outside world what Western intelligence services want to publish. Therefore, there is no way for outsiders to know whether these snapshots give the full picture or a more selective one.

And the information that leaks remains limited. An official quoted by Diamond and CNN’s Kevin Liptak on Wednesday declined to provide additional details about Putin’s misinformation by his advisers, other than what was reported. The intelligence community declassified and downgraded a summary of their findings, but not the material itself.

As always, intelligence agencies are cracking down on identifying their sources and the methods used to collect the intelligence.

There have been multiple occasions in recent US history—for example, before the 2003 invasion of Iraq—when US intelligence assessments have turned out to be wrong. In this crisis, however, the undercover community has repaired some of its reputation. For weeks, the United States had warned that Putin was preparing to send his forces across the Ukrainian border. Even the Ukrainians were skeptical.

Then, hours before the invasion took place, the United States warned that the incursion was imminent, and was proven correct.

However, the problems encountered by the Russian invading force have surprised Western intelligence agencies and prompted a reassessment of assumptions about the alleged might of Russia’s military forces and leadership.

The head of the US European Command, General Tod Wolters, told a Senate hearing this week that there could be an intelligence gap that led the US to overestimate Russia’s strength and underestimate Ukrainian defenses. .

But even that oversight only underscores and draws attention to the shockingly poor performance of Russian forces, further advancing the West’s goals.