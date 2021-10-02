Western: on the Sky Cinema Collection a program dedicated to the most celebrated genre in Hollywood

From Friday 1 to Friday 8 October, Sky Cinema dedicates to fans of Western a Collection of over 50 titles, classics and cult of the most celebrated and timeless genre of Hollywood. All titles are available on demand in the collection Western is streaming on NOW.

We report some great classics of the genre such as RED CROW YOU WON’T HAVE MY SCALP with Robert Redford directed by Sydney Pollack; the suggestive HANG IT HIGHER with Clint Eastwood, Ben Johnson and Bruce Dern. Don’t miss more recent films, including: the 7 Oscar® blockbuster DANCE WITH WOLVES directed and starring Kevin Costner; THE HATEFUL EIGHT by Quentin Tarantino, with a super cast including Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Jason Leigh; the adventure set between saloons and gaming tables MAVERICK with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster; the western that exudes revenge Ruthless Hunting with Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan; the compelling THE LATEST OUTLAWS with Emile Hirsch and John Cusack; THAT TRAIN TO YUMA with Christian Bale and Russel Crowe; and the incredible true story of the first Black Marshal in the Wild West HELL ON THE BORDER – COWBOY FROM LEGEND with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman.

Not to be missed Sunday 3 October the “Spaghetti Western” marathon with The progenitor DJANGO directed by Sergio Corbucci and starring Franco Nero and the great classics by Sergio Leone, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST, HEAD DOWN and “the dollar trilogy” FOR A FEW DOLLARS, FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE And THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BAD.