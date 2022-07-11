Western Union plus electronic wallet, solution for sending remittances to Cuba?

This week the local Mexican press reported on the alliance between Western Union and Mercado Pago to send remittances to Mexico from the United States.

Companies want to take advantage of the growing remittances sent to that country, considering it “a business opportunity.”

The agreement of Western Union look for dollar shipments to reach the wallet Payment Market.

This is how Pablo Porro, director of Western Union Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, assessed it:

“Mexico became the second largest recipient of remittances in the world, which shows a wonderful evolution of the industry and the resilience of the countrymen who went to seek better opportunities in the United States.”

According to review Expansionthe manager elaborated on the relationship between the money received by Mexicans and its direct impact on consumption.

What is Market Payment?

Mercado Pago is a digital wallet or wallet through which it is possible to make payments for services, purchases in different stores and recharges of the CDMX Integrated Mobility card, says the aforementioned medium.

It also allows you to have a card, under the Mastercard brand.

How does sending remittances to Mexico from the United States with Western Union and Mercado Pago work?

In order to send money, the sender in the United States can go to a Western Union branch to put the remittance. There they will provide you with a code that the beneficiary in Mexico will enter into the Mercado Pago app.

In addition, it is possible to transfer the money through the Western Union app, clarifies the local media.

In any case, they warn, it is the person in the United States who pays the commission for the operation to Western Union. In other words, the recipient in Mexico will not have to pay an additional fee.

Expansión highlights that last May “the remittances that arrived in Mexico amounted to 5,172 million dollars, a figure never seen before.”

WESTERN UNION REMITTANCES TO CUBA

When will Western Union (WU) send remittances to Cuba again?

Cuban Directory has contacted the company for news about it and has not received a response so far. Could the WU alliance with a digital wallet or wallet be an alternative that works in the case of Cuba?

Last May, President Biden ad changes in policy towards Cuba to “ensure that remittances flow more freely to the Cuban people.”

In this sense, reference was made to the use of “electronic payment processors to promote greater accessibility to the Cuban market.”

To date, no official channels have been announced to channel the flow of remittances to the island. Many Cuban-Americans prefer to send the dollars in cash to their relatives to prevent them from reaching the hands of the government.

However, it is not possible to use the USD in cash in Cuba, except to take advantage of its “juicy” exchange rate in the informal market.

In this context, RevoluSend was announced as a safe option for sending money to Cuba. You may read this article to inform you better.