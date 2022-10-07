Wet flip bun: Kim Kardashian makes the lazy hairstyle trendy

What does your hair look like when you vacuum the living room on Sunday? Thanks to Kim Kardashian, this hairstyle is on its way to becoming a megatrend.

Tying your hair quickly to make a ponytail without even taking the time to put all the mass of hair in the elastic is a look that we know well.

But the hairstyle we adopt for housework / telecommuting / hanging out on Sundays could soon be much more than that. And for good reason: it was adopted by the one who has more power than many fashion magazines, namely Kim Kardashian.

Here is the wet flip bun

All summer, the reality TV star has remained faithful to her wavy hair or the famous bun falsely neglected in Pamela Anderson. But no sooner had the sun gone than she appeared several times with a more relaxed look.

Kim Kardashian has notably appeared wearing a “wet flip bun” (inverted bun with a wet effect) at the Fendi fashion show, on the morning show “Good Morning America” ​​and on the streets of Los Angeles and New York. And yes, you read that right: this lazy hairstyle now has a very chic name.

A name that we owe to Kim’s hairdresser, Chris Appleton, himself a longtime star on social networks. The latter also revealed to “Vogue” magazine how to create the hairstyle: “To obtain a lifted look, it is important to make the ponytail at eye level,” he says. Instead of combing all the hair back and for more texture, he uses his fingers to gather Kim’s mane. The wet effect, optional, is obtained by using gel. We know the rest: you just have to pass the hair two or three times through the elastic and only halfway through the last pass, so that the rest hangs in the nape of the neck.

Mixed reactions

Once the stylist had posted his creation on TikTok, the reactions of fans and followers were not long in coming. And they are rather mixed. “Seriously, she paid you to do that hairstyle for her?” can we read in the comments. Another user writes, “You forgot to style her hairstyle.” But there are also positive comments such as “Finally a hairstyle I can relate to” or “Please guys her hair is super chic”.

Those who follow trends know this: controversy is key. And the fact that we no longer have to waste time styling our hair could well contribute to the fact that Kim’s look will soon be seen more often on the streets.