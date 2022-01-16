“We’ve been asking for this feature for 10 years!”

A tweet about the preview of Windows 11 updates literally thrilled all social media users, including gamers.

The news spread through the social network of the little blue bird in record time and collected positive comments in every corner of the globe. To talk about the new Build of the Microsoft operating system, which is expected to be updated, is a change that in reality marks, this at least the hope, a step forward towards the end of the schizophrenia in the user interface.

Hold on tight, the big change everyone’s talking about is about volume bar and brightness: say goodbye to the vertical one with the counter of the numbers from 0 to 100 and say goodbye to it horizontal bar smartphone model. Yes, we can’t contain the joy either. Seriously, however, this is an update that must be seen in perspective.

Windows 11, goodbye to bars

If you still have Windows 8 or Windows 10 when you manage the volume with the keyboard commands you will see a vertical slider with a number ranging from 0 to 100, which tells you what is the level of the sound emitted by the speakers of the machine. Inside the new update for Windows 11 this vertical bar with numbers has been abandoned in favor of a horizontal bar with the simple symbol of the speaker and the light bulb, because the same design has also been carried over into the Slider that manages the brightness of the screen. A change that obviously reminds many of what is now on smartphone. It should be noted that there are other user interfaces, for example those of Samsung tablets to fish in the mobile market, which instead have vertical sliders when you touch the volume buttons, but so be it.

To spread the news on Twitter was Jen Gentleman, member of the Microsoft team that is particularly concerned with the feedback for some menus, and the reactions have been strangely very positive. But what was so awful about the vertical slider? Technically actually nothing but it’s been a while now that the user interface Windows lacks consistency. With the new Windows 11 it seems that the interface team has finally stopped putting elements together incompatible and are getting a common language, especially common also in the different interactions of the operating system: both on desktops and also on the new gigantic tablets known as Surface.

As always, some voices moved out of the chorus saying that the vertical slider with the numbers was useful, we bet now that someone will invent some mod to get the old sliders back. The change in Windows 11 is also a sign that the operating system continues to push itself out and beyond desktops and laptops and is aiming straight for a slice of the mobile market.