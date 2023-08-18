We’ve Never Seen Jennifer Lopez In Flat Sandals Like This (And On Trend)

short italian holidays Jennifer Lopez spawned a series of looks like summer clothes that she has now taken to New York, where photographers have met her again, in her most comfortable version. So, went shopping in Manhattan with the star Flattest and most comfortable sandal in the world (you know, some flip flop) and a bohemian mini dress Practical, laid back and without any fanfare. The result is a combination that’s unmistakable summer trend,

The Most Impossible Heels Worn by Jennifer Lopez Ciao Pix/MEGA/SplashNews.com wedges Which are not released in summer. For comfortable, for practical, for fresh and because it goes great with everything. ENT/splashnews.com Cowboy Saloon Belokimages/Bauer-Griffin hottest summer sandals With thin straps and neutral color to match with all outfits and its platform wide heel to make them more comfortable. ABACA barbie sandals High, pink and velvety, or as Jennifer would say, the best way to elevate our everyday jeans. Robert O’Neill/SplashNews.com The Tan-Go (by Valentino) Of course, in its brightest and most modern version. splashnews.com mary-janes But not just any pair of Mary-Janes, but the longest of the moment, with double buckles and a single toe. Excel/Bauer-Griffin classic sandals Is there anything better than black sandals with ultra-fine straps? Probably not, but adding infinity heels makes them sexier. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com otk boot The ones that go above the knees and are the perfect pairing of a short dress and skinny jeans, according to JLo. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Little Birds (from Versace) Suffice it to say that the most stylish shoemakers have taken to new platforms and captured the status of the most sought-after shoe of the season. Jessie Oliveira cinderella sandals With a sculpted heel, cinched at the ankle and a very high platform that multiplies the flattering effect of that infinite lateral opening. Pierre Soo walking sandals raymond hall bare sandals

Lately Jennifer Lopez has been rocking casual shoes more than ever. But this walk through Manhattan has been a real turn on because rarely has she been seen with such flat, simple, and trendy sandals. Because we already know that the classics never go out of style, is there another piece eternal than flip flop Black,

With a shiny finish and slim straps, these sandals are a must-have for your summer wardrobe. And, of course, being so basic, they match perfectly with the boho mini dress Lopez released.

With elegant embroidery inspired by nature, this mini dress is boho is enough and sexy is necessary So that it looks good both on the beach and in the city. Made of lightweight fabric and with zero stiffness, it can be worn as the best dressed at the resort, the prettiest at the beach bar and the coziest in town when it’s too hot.

Oh how we love it when Jennifer Lopez opines ‘less is more’.

