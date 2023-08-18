Entertainment

We’ve Never Seen Jennifer Lopez In Flat Sandals Like This (And On Trend)

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 56 2 minutes read

short italian holidays Jennifer Lopez spawned a series of looks like summer clothes that she has now taken to New York, where photographers have met her again, in her most comfortable version. So, went shopping in Manhattan with the star Flattest and most comfortable sandal in the world (you know, some flip flop) and a bohemian mini dress Practical, laid back and without any fanfare. The result is a combination that’s unmistakable summer trend,

The Most Impossible Heels Worn by Jennifer Lopez

raymond hall

bare sandals

Half Cinderella shoe, half go-go sandal, Jennifer Lopez’s new glass (actually, PVC) slippers are reminiscent of matching goldfish from the ’70s’ most dizzying platforms. These are the famous Tan-Go by Valentino with a transparent 15.5 cm heel and the nude ankle bracelet that the singer has already worn on other occasions. last, during the promotion of the film Mother With a fringed skirt and jacket by Brunello Cucinelli.

Lately Jennifer Lopez has been rocking casual shoes more than ever. But this walk through Manhattan has been a real turn on because rarely has she been seen with such flat, simple, and trendy sandals. Because we already know that the classics never go out of style, is there another piece eternal than flip flop Black,

With a shiny finish and slim straps, these sandals are a must-have for your summer wardrobe. And, of course, being so basic, they match perfectly with the boho mini dress Lopez released.

With elegant embroidery inspired by nature, this mini dress is boho is enough and sexy is necessary So that it looks good both on the beach and in the city. Made of lightweight fabric and with zero stiffness, it can be worn as the best dressed at the resort, the prettiest at the beach bar and the coziest in town when it’s too hot.

See more

Oh how we love it when Jennifer Lopez opines ‘less is more’.

subscribe here For us newsletter to receive all the news from glamour,

Are you interested in:

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 56 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Millie Bobby Brown would have turned down 11 million to star in a ‘Stranger Things’ movie

March 22, 2023

more than one color

6 hours ago

Who Is Chechito The Dangerous Bunny Of Peruvian Chicha, Who Breaks It Down On TikTok With Complices De La Cumbia?

July 17, 2023

Taína Gravier opted for a nineties look to go sailing – Revista Para Ti

January 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button