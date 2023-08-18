We’ve Never Seen Jennifer Lopez In Flat Sandals Like This (And On Trend)
short italian holidays Jennifer Lopez spawned a series of looks like summer clothes that she has now taken to New York, where photographers have met her again, in her most comfortable version. So, went shopping in Manhattan with the star Flattest and most comfortable sandal in the world (you know, some flip flop) and a bohemian mini dress Practical, laid back and without any fanfare. The result is a combination that’s unmistakable summer trend,
Lately Jennifer Lopez has been rocking casual shoes more than ever. But this walk through Manhattan has been a real turn on because rarely has she been seen with such flat, simple, and trendy sandals. Because we already know that the classics never go out of style, is there another piece eternal than flip flop Black,
With a shiny finish and slim straps, these sandals are a must-have for your summer wardrobe. And, of course, being so basic, they match perfectly with the boho mini dress Lopez released.
With elegant embroidery inspired by nature, this mini dress is boho is enough and sexy is necessary So that it looks good both on the beach and in the city. Made of lightweight fabric and with zero stiffness, it can be worn as the best dressed at the resort, the prettiest at the beach bar and the coziest in town when it’s too hot.
Oh how we love it when Jennifer Lopez opines ‘less is more’.
