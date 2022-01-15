“WeVoz” was born, a new social network only for voice messages

Conceived by a Sicilian start-up in Termini Imerese, “WeVoz” was born, a social network of voice messages only

The importance of the community and of creating relationships online, especially in voice format, is growing. After Clubhouse, comes an application totally made in Italy.

“WeVoz“, So the name of the new application focused on the power of the voice as a means of communication combines the English word”we“That is we in English, intended as a community of people with the Spanish word”Voz”Which in Italian means voice.

“WeVoz”, here is the new app for the voice created in Sicily

The Sicilian start-up ‘WeVoz’, from Termini Imerese, specialized in vocal content has launched on the market a new “made in Italy” social network entirely dedicated to wevoz.com, accessible from all browsers and preview of an app.

Like all social network on the market, also for WeVoz the community value is in the center. The app is structured in such a way as to freely give voice to one’s individuality, respecting differences of thought and within the limits of the law. The free social networking service enriches the effectiveness of text with the convenience of audio to offer the user an experience interactive, innovative and screenless.

“WeVoz is a new way of being social, of communicating and relating to others in a healthy way without having to remain glued to a screen – explains Christian Di Sante, one of the founders-.

As reported by ANSA and as we have been able to directly analyze the application, it has a clear and easily usable graphic layout. It is a structure essential and minimalist, being still in the initial phase. It offers direct and accessible content for everyone.

If we want to compare it to another social network, it is certainly very similar to Twitter. Except that on Twitter users can interact with the text, here instead with the “voz”, short-lived vocal content that scrolls through the timeline via an automatic player.

The system allows the continuous reproduction of the contents offering the user the possibility to be social without using the screen and carrying out other activities. Unlike other platforms, WeVoz is equipped with technology ‘speech to text‘: a proprietary and latest generation model that allows you to simultaneously transcribe the audio message.

The main difference of the application is the difference in structure compared to the other partners. On WeVoz it is not the algorithm that affects the virality of a content but the same users who reward the most appreciated voicesthe.