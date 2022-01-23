WeWard, here is the app that allows you to earn money by walking

Good news on the way for anyone looking to earn a few extra euros. In fact, the app that pays you to walk has arrived. Here’s how it works.

Food, household cleaning products, clothes, bills and so on and so forth. There are so many expenses that we regularly find ourselves having to support and which negatively affect the family budget.

If all this were not enough, grappling with the various daily commitments, we often end up not taking care of ourselves and our well-being. Precisely in this context, therefore, an application that allows us to come to our aid earn by walking.

A valid solution, therefore, for all those who wish to get some extra income, while paying attention to their health. But which one application is it and above all how does it work? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Money, the app that pays you to walk arrives: everything you need to know

A while ago we saw together how more and more people manage to earn a lot of money a week just by sleeping. Today, however, we will see together how it is possible earn simply by walking. Well yes, that’s it.

This is possible thanks to the application WeWard which offers the possibility to receive the equivalent of the Ward directly on the bank account. But not only that, it is also possible to receive prizes and turn them into donations to charities, but also discount coupons, vouchers, gifts and promotions. All as long as you walk!

The purpose of this app, in fact, is to combat sedentary lifestyles, encouraging people to take 10,000 steps every day. That is how many are the steps recommended by the World Health Organization to stay fit.

Money, the WeWard app arrives: here’s how it works

In order to use this app you must first download it from Google Play or Apple Store. Once you have completed this procedure, your smartphone will function as a pedometer. At this point it is possible to conquer levels and obtain Wards.

Going into detail, the first level is 1,500 steps and allows you to earn 1 Ward. The second level is set at 3,000 steps and allows you to earn 3 Wards. If, on the other hand, you take 20,000 steps a day, it is possible to earn 25 Ward.

There are also a whole host of functionality additional, such as those that indicate calories burned and distance traveled. In order to be able to record what has actually been done, however, you must remember to press the button every evening “Validate steps” And that’s it.

Money, the WeWard app arrives: how much you earn

As already mentioned, thanks to this app it is possible to receive prizes, turn them into donations to charities, or get discount coupons, vouchers, gifts and promotions. But how much you earn? Well, it must be emphasized that thanks to WeWard’s earnings it will not be possible to make ends meet.

At the same time, however, it allows you to get some extra income simply by walking. The right combination, therefore, for those who want to earn and at the same time pay attention to their well-being. Going into the details, as reported by FQ Magazine, thanks to this application it is possible to earn money 12 cents up, depending on the level, every 20 thousand steps.

But not only that, if someone signs up following their report, it is possible to earn 50 cents. Also thanks to this app, it is also possible to get small ones rewards to respond to surveys or view advertisements.

Thanks to WeWard, therefore, it is possible earn walking. If you are interested in this application, therefore, you just have to download the application in question on your smartphone and start moving.