WeWard phenomenon: the app that pays you to walk is among the most downloaded in Italy too

An application that promises to do walking up to 24% more. The developers of WeWardone of free apps today most downloaded on digital stores (Play Store and App Store), which is presented as the “first application dedicated to fight against sedentary lifestyles“, with a specific mission: to make as many people walk around the world as possible.

Launched for the first time in 2019 in France, a few days ago it also arrived in Italy and is conquering the public thanks to the effective slogan “earns by walking“. Using the smartphone pedometerin fact, the application converts walking kilometers into Ward every daywhich can become EUR (it is estimated about 0.12 cents every 20 thousand steps) paid by bank transfer to your account, or gifts And donations to charities, or discounts for use in the shop. So far they have been using it 5 million users around the world, which avoided the emission of 246950 tons of Co2.

Health, ecology And local dynamism are the three values ​​that the creators aim to promote through the app: “By putting walking at the center of everyday life, WeWard is part of a eco-responsible approach – they explain – L’WHO recommends taking 10,000 steps a day to stay in shape; a sedentary lifestyle is considered the fourth risk factor for death worldwide. Promote the gentle mobility it also means preserving the planet e walking is the least polluting means of transport, with a zero carbon impact. Walking then allows you to discover or rediscover your city, its cultural sites and its shops“.

Commercial partners – mainly sports, nutrition and beauty brands – sponsor special offers and promotions through WeWard. The application indicates to its users historical places, monuments, parks to visit, but also affiliated shops, and organizes challenges and events dedicated to members.