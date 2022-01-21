WeWard, the app that pays you to walk: here’s how much you earn and how it works. “An incentive to do yourself and the planet good”

Get paid to walk. The scent of money always works. Especially if the compensation rewards our efforts to keep fit and, by no means secondary, pushes us to use the least polluting method of movement that exists: our feet. So the arrival in Italy of WeWard, the app that allows you to earn by walkingor. It landed in our country after being furious in France, second in the ranking of the Apple Store immediately after the one for tracking Covid contacts. The debut in 2019. Then in 2020 it arrived in Belgium, in 2021 in Spain and now, in two weeks, it has already totaled 50,000 downloads.

What is the stated goal? Combat sedentary lifestyles and encourage users (who can download it for free) to walk 10,000 steps every day. They are those recommended by the World Health Organization to stay healthy. But how does WeWard work? The first step is not to walk, it is to access Google Play or, in fact, the Apple Store. The registration procedure is very simple. The cell phone will now begin to function as a pedometer. But there is also an additional incentive: the conquest of the next levels, called Ward. The first level earns a Ward with 1,500 steps. The second three Ward with 3,000 steps. The third 25 Ward with 20 thousand daily steps. You can add the spice of a little challenge, because it is possible to compare the score obtained with that of friends or other users.

The calculation of the steps, the developers guarantee, works even when the smartphone is in your pocket. In addition there is also a series of additional functions that indicate the number of floors climbed, the calories burned and the distance traveled. By doing so, it will also be possible to keep a daily diary to evaluate progress. The only thing you must remember is to open the app in the evening and press a special button indicated as “validate steps”. Nothing more: the data is stored and the next day everything is ready for a new walk. So step by step (it really should be said) it is possible access the awards. One can receive the equivalent of the Wards, that is, gods bonus, directly to the bank account. Or receive prizes, turn them into donations to charities, get discount coupons, vouchers, gifts, promotions. Furthermore, there is a selection of health and beauty items sold directly from WeWard. The geolocation also indicates the physical stores in the vicinity that specialize in wellness products. Many large arches have already joined the program: Nike, Decathlon, H&M, Booking, Marionnaud, Foot Locker, Converse. The best known brands in sport, beauty, fashion and technology are already in partnership with WeWard. Not only that: the mobile phone will also indicate tourist sites and museums, where the network of facilities is expanding.

Pulling the strings: WeWard proposes itself as a sort of virtual personal trainer, very informed. Statistics on previous experiments abroad guarantee that the thrust of these motivations it walks 24 percent more than our usual average. The advantage for the company? With WeWard you don’t make a lot of money. Every 20 thousand steps they forfeit from 12 cents upwards, depending on the level. If someone else signs up after your referral, 50 cents will come. More interesting from an economic point of view is the possibility of receiving discount coupons, which allow real savings. But either way, even getting a small reward for just walking can be fun and encouraging. Even considering that you are paid even by launching challenges, challenges to friends. Or by answering surveys. Or by agreeing to look at advertisements.

Yves Benchimol, CEO of WeWard explains: “We were born in 2019 with the intention of developing an app that would be useful to people and at the same time help them to socialize, to visit the most beautiful offers the territory, parks, villas , monuments, and doing good for themselves, the planet and the local community“, The target? “To reach 15 million users in 2022 and to consolidate our network of partners, mainly from the neighborhood present in small inhabited centers”. In the meantime, there is a good milestone achieved: users who use WeWard have allowed savings of 184 million tons of CO2.