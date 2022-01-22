WeWard, the App that pays you to walk

WeWard, the App that earns you money by walking. Yes, you got it right, with WeWard you are rewarded for getting started!

The debut in 2019 in France, then in 2020 it arrived in Belgium, in 2021 in Spain and now in Italy where, in two weeks, it has already totaled 50,000 downloads.

The principle is simple: walk, get Ward and convert them into rewards!

Plus you improve your physical condition.

The Wards can then be redeemed for prizes, donations to charities, coupons or vouchers!

THE TARGET

The stated goal is to combat sedentary lifestyles and encourage users to walk 10,000 steps every day. In practice, those recommended by the World Health Organization to stay healthy.

The APP

The first step is to log into Google Play or the Apple Store. Registration is simple. Once the procedure is completed, the smartphone will start to function as a pedometer. Well, download and find out how it works …

HOW DOES IT WORK

The App accurately calculates your steps using the pedometer, even when your phone is in your pocket. The number of floors climbed, active calories burned and distance traveled are also read. So you can track your performance and progress.

To make the walks more fun, the WeWard developers thought of including a series of challenges to complete! They are suitable for all levels and allow you to stay fit and healthy while earning bonus Wards.

With the help of the map, you can find all the offers and take advantage of special discounts in the shops closest to you. Visit the museums, monuments and numerous tourist sites.

Discover the WeWard Selection and the items specially chosen to accompany you in your physical activity, taking advantage of exceptional rewards for your purchases. You can also find your favorite brands on the application and enrich your piggy bank with every euro spent in our partner shops thanks to the cashback and discount system.

Spend your winnings accumulated in the piggy bank on gifts, donations to charities, discount cards, promotions or receive the equivalent in euros directly into your bank account.

WEWARD IN FAVOR OF WELLNESS

WeWard encourages you to outdo yourself and keep your fitness with its innovative system of levels, sporting challenges and prizes to win!

It’s proven: with WeWard you will walk 24% more! By walking, you have a positive impact on ecology, reduce your carbon footprint and fight a sedentary lifestyle.

Walking has many virtues: it makes you lose weight, develop muscles and reduce stress and the risk of cardiovascular disease. Walking increases your metabolism, i.e. the number of calories burned, by tapping into your fat reserves, even at rest.

Yves Benchimol, WeWard CEO We were born in 2019 with the intention of developing an app that would be useful to people and at the same time help them to socialize, to visit the most beautiful things the territory offers, parks, villas, monuments, and doing good for themselves. , to the planet and to the local community.

ENVIRONMENT

So far, users using WeWard have saved 184 million tons of CO2.