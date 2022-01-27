WeWard, the application that gives you money if you walk a lot. A few euros in exchange for data and thousands of km

Earn money by walking. This is the promise of WeWard, the app developed for Android and iOS by a French team, also active in Italy. The operation of the application is easy to understand: exceeding the threshold of steps indicated entitles you to a certain number of points. Once the right amount of points has been reached, prizes can be requested, including money.

At the center of the experience are the Wards, the virtual “currency” that is earned for each walk

Specifically, the central point of the WeWard experience are, in fact the Ward, ie the “points” earned for each walk. Acquiring a large number of Wards will allow you to get gifts or request a wire transfer.

The start screen with the number of steps and Ward’s “piggy bank”

Wards are earned simply by walking and, very important point, validating the steps taken. 1,500 steps give right to 1 Ward, 3,000 steps give right to 3 Ward, 6,500 steps give right to 6 Ward. The other thresholds are 10,000 steps (10 Ward), 15,000 steps (15 Ward), and 20,000 or more steps (25 Ward).

Visiting the tourist attractions marked by the app will entitle you to a bonus in terms of Ward

There are, however, three other possibilities of acquiring Ward: the first is to visit some tourist places indicated by the app itself, the second is to win a challenge, an activity that is conceptually reminiscent of capturing trophies on PlayStation or Xbox achievements.

Tourist attractions are marked in the Maps section

Third earning possibility is to make purchases on the sites indicated by the app. For every euro spent, the site will give away a variable amount of Ward. Remaining in the technological field, for example, we will earn 4 Ward for every euro spent on the Samsung site or 3 Ward for every euro spent on the Canon site.

Walking a lot and consistently will give you the opportunity to get a bank transfer of 15, 30 or 60 euros

As for the prizes, let’s start by analyzing the most coveted ones: bank transfers of 15, 30 or 60 euros. To obtain a 15 euro bank transfer you will need 3,000 Ward – 120 days of 20,000 or more steps -, while 6,000 and 12,000 Ward will be needed respectively to request bank transfers of 30 or 60 euros.

But understand how much it takes to walk to earn even 60 euros. Here is a table, where we have each step to be 70 cm.

n. daily steps Km day Ward accumulated Ward for 15 euros 15 euros after … (km) 15 euro after … (days) 10000 7 10 1500 1050 150 15000 10.5 15 1500 1050 100 20000 14 25 1500 840 60

As you can see, to earn 15 euros you have to do 840 km in two months, then walk every day for at least 14 km.

For those who want more affordable prizes, you can opt for another type of prizes, vouchers. In this case, the options are many, and range from gift cards – the creators of the app speak of partners like Decathlon or Nintendo – to discounts on purchases in various stores.

The Wards can be shared with the community, for the realization of important humanitarian projects

The third possibility of employment for one’s Ward is the ethical choice: the Wards can go and flesh out the “piggy bank” dedicated to particular charities.

Participatory donations, an interesting option to donate the Wards

For example, you can choose to finance a month of childcare for children in social and economic difficulties. This particular project costs a total of 500,000 Ward, and each user can decide to allocate their Ward to this cause.

The application uses data from Google Fit or iOS Health, but the steps must be validated every day within WeWard

In closing, a technical notation. As for Android, the WeWard app relies on the tracking of steps taken by Google Fit. If this is not present on your smartphone, you must download it and log in. The developers then suggest opening the WeWard app every morning, in order to avoid problems related to closing applications in the background.

As for iOS, it will be essential to grant the app permissions for the detection of data relating to Movement and Fitness. Within the Health app it will then be necessary to enable WeWard. Last step, grant WeWard permissions to always detect the location.

We also remind you that the steps must always be validated within the WeWard app. Even if Google Fit or iOS Health correctly count the steps, until the validation button is pressed, they will not be valid for the purpose of obtaining Ward.

Because WeWard gives away money in exchange for steps

If we look at WeWard’s privacy labels it is clear that the app accesses a lot of data and the data, we know, has value. By promising Ward to visit certain places, the app will then be able to move people where any advertiser will want traffic: suffice it to say that walking in an outlet, the steps are worth triple that automatically many “strollers” will walk right where the app wants. . In addition, there are also data relating to the position, and health, which are shared: the data on the position are linked to the individual user, therefore also of significant value.

Is it really worth giving up your data for months and months to an application, because it takes months to earn a handful of euros?