WeWork and Tinder founders invest in Colombian digital dollar startup

Bogotá — Three young Colombian entrepreneurs created lithiuma startup which seeks to deal with the devaluation of currencies through digital dollarsan initiative that received financial backing from WeWork co-founders Adam Neumann and Tinder co-founders Justin Mateen.

The company, founded by Colombians Christian Knudsen, Iván Torroledo and Luis Huerta, received US$3.7 million in its pre-seed round which was led by Adam Neumann’s 1662nd Fund and Justin Mateen’s JAM Fund.

Global Founders Capital, AngelList, Orange DAO and other personal investors who have been part of Y Combinator programs and some partners of McKinsey Company were also part of it.

The company, according to its creators, allows its users protect yourself from devaluation with digital dollars or stablecoinswhich are tokens that have parity with the US dollar.

Said stablecoin is issued by Circle and according to the founders of Littio, is supported by regulators and payment networks globally.

The accounts, in turn, are operated from a mobile application and are protected with end-to-end encryption, biometric authentication, among other mechanisms.

In the Colombian market it will compete with players such as the American Airtma P2P (user-to-user) currency exchange platform, which allows you to open and have an account in “dollars in the cloud”.

Airtm facilitates payments to self-employed workers and the sending of remittances in countries with significant devaluation indicators such as Argentina or Venezuela.

According to the cryptocurrency market Buddha, the stablecoins “They have gained strength in recent months and have revolutionized the remittance market and investments in digital currencies.

“USDC and USDT (or Tether) take the top spot as some of the stablecoins preferred by users on cryptocurrency exchange platforms”, as indicated.

in 2021 the startup Colombian companies raised close to US$808.9 millionaccording to the ColombiaTech Report 2021 by KPMG.

According to KPMG, 85% of investments in startup Colombians focuses on early stagewhich correspond to 257 agreements in seed round.

Currently, Cundinamarca (with Bogotá), Antioquia and Valle del Cauca have an average of five startup for every 100,000 inhabitants.

But Bogotá, according to these figures, has 62.6% of the startup identifiedconcentrates more than 90% of the mapped investment agreements and is also the territory that most drives the ecosystem.