Whale accumulates Bitcoin | More bullish movements in blockchain

Like every dep from Bitcoin self-respecting, there is some whale who takes the opportunity to accumulate Bitcoin and to fatten his wallet. A mechanism that we have already seen at work several times – and which is also re-proposing itself in this mini collapse of the crypto sector today.

During the night descent of Bitcoin to the underworld – if so we can call the channel between $ 60,000 ei $ 62,000 – there are those who first sold, when the price was higher – and then buy back at a few percentage points less.

The mysterious whale that had already launched the previous bull run

The “whale” wallet that accumulates Bitcoin during the collapse

The mechanism was an interesting one. Shortly before the start of the descending parable from Bitcoin, the wallet 1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ has sold 1,500 BTC, and then repurchase them with various operations, one of which from 198 Bitcoin, another from 1,123 BTC, and the third important from 207 BTC, increasing its overall exposure by 28 Bitcoin, for a consideration at the time we write more 1.6 million dollars.

A move with perfect timing, with the sale of 1,500 BTC in absolutely correct times and which has seen an important passage of token to and from the exchange Coinbase. Internal movements? We believe not – and even if it were such, the mathematical fact of the increase of Bitcoin held by this extraordinary wallet.

Do whales play with babies? This could be the case

Who is new to the Bitcoin market he will perhaps have some difficulty in understanding these dynamics – because he will not be used to important movements on the part of account, if we want to call them that, that they hold such important quantities of Bitcoin to be able to change the market trend. All of this typically happens – and repeatedly – in the low-volume hours for the market, when in Europe you still sleep and while the USA sessions they tend to drop considerably.

Interpret it as a signal: in May the same wallet …

The same wallet had sold a significant amount of Bitcoin shortly before collapse of May, to then buy them back when the price traveled between $ 30,000 ei $ 39,000, during a long series of lateral movements.

A wallet therefore to always be followed very closely, as it is able to read the market well in advance even with respect to the best analysts. The fact that he has decided to re-enter the market immediately is certainly a sign encouraging, since it could signal the fact that, for the whale there will be no other decline at least in the short term. Again it had been used Coinbase – in an operation that closely resembles the one we saw today. Another sign to breathe a sigh of relief after an awakening in Europe that for many has had the flavor of nightmare.