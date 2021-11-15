Whale Trailer Cabin, the low cost camper that revolutionizes travel

Great attention to the world of campers, especially in the last year in fact the trend towards ‘adventure’ travel has increased, and Covid is complicit in this choice. In fact, many Italians (and not only) have started traveling by van and caravan to avoid contagion situations as much as possible and live their holiday in total safety (or almost).

There are many proposals for campers and vans on the market, many are the houses that for years have been offering cutting-edge vehicles, able to meet everyone’s needs (we have seen many innovations both at the Dusseldorf Motor Show and during the Italian edition of the Show. of the Camper di Parma). What we present today is called Whale Trailer Cabin, which translated (more or less) means trailer-house-whale. This is a brand new camper, considered the vacation vehicle of the future.

The vehicle it also won the 2021 Red Dot Design Award and at the moment it is considered the only camper that is really destined to revolutionize what is now the idea of ​​travel in the common imagination. And we’re not exaggerating. The designer of this new Whale Trailer Cabin camper is a young Chinese designer, his name is Hu Yong. The man’s goal is very ambitious, he has created a vehicle to be able to meet the holiday needs of the new Chinese middle class, very large.

According to what was declared by specialized magazines in the sector, this camper could be the only one in the world, today, to combine an affordable price for everyone with unparalleled comfort, a comfort that could be compared to that of your own home, but on wheels. In fact, Hu Yong’s project was born with the ambition to offer a sort of ‘traveling house’, in which up to 5 people and even a pet can be comfortably accommodated.

A vehicle that is more unique than rare, but how can it be so cheap? The Chinese designer managed to contain prices, creating a low cost vehicle for everyone, with a very simple habitable trailer that is minimized in size when traveling, but also able to expand with extreme simplicity once stationary. In fact, from the rear area it is possible to ‘slide out’ an entire bedroom, with an expandable roof.

The main room includes the kitchen and living room, where the roof rises so much that everyone can stand upright. This camper is a trailer, it is in fact part of the category of trailers, caravans, the cheapest because they do not have their own engine but are pulled by the car. The vehicle is ready to explode in China, the price is not yet clear, but most likely it will not arrive not even at 10,000 euros.