Whales are buying dip, BTC reserves on exchanges are falling

Bitcoin (BTC) is being bought aggressively now that the price has approached $ 30,000: longer-term investors are absorbing the liquidity of short-term sellers.

Data from the on-chain monitoring asset CryptoQuant shows that, at the end of December, BTC reserves on exchanges began to decline again.

Bitcoin is attractive to investors at current levels

After a period of traders sending BTC to exchanges, possibly to sell or limit losses, trading platforms are now seeing more outflows than inflows.

Between December 7 and December 28, 2021, the BTC reserves of the 21 major platforms monitored by CryptoQuant increased from 2.396 million to 2.428 million BTC. We then witnessed a resumption of the bearish trend: this week the number of BTC on exchanges stands at 2.428 million. This despite the fact that the value of the cryptocurrency has decreased.

Bitcoin reserves on exchanges vs. BTC / USD chart. Source: CryptoQuant

The possibility that older whales could initiate a price trend reversal should not be ruled out, commented Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant.

“It appears that $ BTC has been sold to new players at the top and bottom,“stated in a series of tweets on the subject, noting that institutions have likely been the main buyers since 2020.

The whales are buying the dip

The trend of falling balance sheets on exchanges coincides with strong on-chain demand from major investors.

As highlighted this week by the CC15Capital Twitter account, the drop to $ 33,000 was accompanied by multimillion-dollar buy-ins from one wallet in particular. Since August, this address has accumulated BTC worth over a billion dollars, starting with a starting balance of zero.

Also, long-term holders still don’t want to sell. As Cointelegraph reported, coins that haven’t moved for a year or more now account for 60% of BTC’s overall supply.