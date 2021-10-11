News

Whales move ‘record-breaking’ BTC amounts as price volatility alarm sounds

Bitcoin (BTC) analysts are predicting short-term volatility as whales exhibit unprecedented behavior.

New data indicates that whales have not only been particularly active in the market, they have also moved record-breaking amounts of BTC.

Whale activity beats that seen at all-time highs

Even though the price of BTC remains in a narrow disappointing range just above $ 40,000, big Bitcoin investors are by no means calm.

In recent weeks, these whales have moved more coins on the network than they ever did before, even exceeding activity during BTC / USD’s all-time highs above $ 60,000.

Recently, $ 10 million or more transactions exceeded $ 10 billion:

“Over the past two weeks, whales have been moving record amounts of Bitcoin. Total transaction volume of $ 10 million or more continues to hit new highs. It is even higher than when the price was at $ 55,000-$ 60,000. “

Further analysis of the activity shows that different whale categories have reacted differently to recent price movements.

The “small” whales are selling, while the larger investors have added to their positions, like revealed this week from data from the on-chain analytics resource Material Indicators.

The whales sold BTC, the mega-whales bought and the purple whales followed up with another buy order,”Commented the researchers sharing a chart of buy and sell levels in BTC / USD.

“If you’re trying to understand these whale games, look at the thin liquidity they aim to exploit on the upside.”

Whale on exchange vs. BTC / USD
Whale on exchange vs. BTC / USD. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

The relative lack of resistance between the current spot levels of $ 42,000 and $ 46,500 has seen BTC / USD rejected multiple times above $ 44,000.

Bitcoin will be “fast and volatile” below $ 40,000

Meanwhile, more whale data warns that price volatility may be on the way.

Related: Bearish fractal emerges on the Bitcoin chart as the price falls below $ 43,500

The indicator “exchange whale ratio,Which tracks the size of inflows on the top 10 exchanges in relation to the rest, is approaching levels that have led to turbulent price action in the past.

Normally, we can see this as short-term selling pressure. However, as we are in a decisive zone, we need to make sure the price stays above $ 40,000.commented on-chain analyst CryptoQuant in an update published on September 28.

“Price action below $ 40,000 could be fast and volatile.”

Annotated chart of Bitcoin's exchange whale ratio
Annotated chart of Bitcoin’s exchange whale ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

As Cointelegraph reported, many anticipate that $ 36,000 will form a definitive low should BTC / USD lose support at $ 40,000.

