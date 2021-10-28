Wharton School accepts Bitcoin | BTC lines in the Ivy League

Even the best schools in the world have decided to accept payments in Bitcoin. There Wharton School, one of the world’s leading business schools – which is at the University of Pennsylvania – has announced that it will accept, starting in January 2022, payments in BTC and other cryptocurrencies.

To be sponsor for the transfer of payments and also for custody will be Coinbase – now in the United States reference corporate for any type of initiative of this type.

Warthon opens up to cryptocurrencies: here’s how

The first, very important news that comes from Pennsylvania is that it will be possible to pay the (exorbitant) fees of the Wharton School using Bitcoin and for the moment no other cryptocurrencies are specified – in all probability also Ethereum And Litecoin, even if there are no confirmations for the moment.

For the moment the pilot of this new payment method will be tested on a specific and newly inaugurated course, dedicated to the world of cryptocurrencies at an advanced level – even for the creation of business solutions. A new program for executive – which we will describe in the words of Guido Molinari, which is developing the aforementioned program.

It is a program on blockchain and digital assets, both theoretical and practical. Wharton will rely on Coinbase to handle cryptocurrency payments.

It is not the first time that an American university has dealt with cryptocurrencies. Already in 2014 theMTI from Boston had distributed Bitcoin to his students and several colleges have been accepting for some time Bitcoin as payment of the fees.

It should also be remembered that the same University of the Pennsylvania had received about some time ago 5 million dollars of anonymous donation through cryptocurrencies.

A university closely linked to the world of cryptocurrencies

In addition to this initiative, there is perhaps a more important link for the world of cryptocurrencies: is at the Pennsylvania who studied for example Elon Musk – which is today CEO from Tesla and related, although in its own way, is a Bitcoin that a Dogecoin.

Even the founder of BitMex, Arthur Hayes he had followed the courses of Warthon, albeit with ups and downs, given that he is now facing an important process that derives from his presidency in BitMex.

It will then be seen if and when we can pay in cryptocurrencies for the general use of the courses at Warthon, given that for the moment it will be an experiment limited to the course dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

But as the old saying goes, appetite comes with eating. And who knows if other Ivy League schools will decide to move in this direction as well. The fact is that the path of acceptance from Bitcoin it continues to be truly unstoppable.