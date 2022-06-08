What “15-15-15” is like, Jennifer Aniston’s favorite training method

Lack of time is no longer an excuse for not exercising: this system divides training into blocks to do in free time, with very good results.

Every time a popular training method It is usually accompanied by the name of a famous person who practices it, while she tells us about its many benefits. However, before deciding to play sports, it is convenient to know What can this type of training bring you?.

The method 15-15-15 what you talked about Jennifer Aniston It has its benefits, but also some drawbacks to analyze.

It is called that because it is the shape of split training into blocks of timeeach one of 15 minutes: the novelty is that it is not mandatory to do them continuously, but in the gaps of the day in which you have that time.

the protagonist of friends chooses to perform his three blocks of cardio (spinning stationary bike, running on the tape and elliptical). The good thing is that you do not need any technical knowledge to carry out this training, since simply by maintaining a correct position on the apparatus, anyone can do it correctly. And, if you get tired of those exercises but you are passionate about training cardio, you can change them for others.

What is missing from Jennifer Aniston’s routine

Since the actress perform your three blocks with cardio exercisesyou are missing train strength for a more complete workout. Training only the aerobic part does not provide physical definition or strength, with which power is lost.

We know that the actress complements them with other training because on her social networks we have seen her practice other exercises in her home gym, full of weights to work on strength. She even practices Yoga daily. But if your case is that of not having time and you are attracted to the idea of ​​dividing the training into blocks (15-15-15), you can combine the part cardio system with force, alternating days in which one or two blocks of each one are made.