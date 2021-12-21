what 2022 will look like for our physical and mental well-being

ARIES – The winter months will not be particularly favorable to your psychophysical well-being. Mars in disharmonious aspect, in February, could make you fall victim to a seasonal ailment. You will definitely recover soon and, with Jupiter in your Sign starting in May, you will feel a renewed energy within you. Mars will keep you company in June, to usher in the summer with great energy. Spiritually you will often have the feeling that there is an angel always ready to protect you.

BULL – The stress of work will accompany you throughout the year, forcing you to pace of life that will not always be physically sustainable. It may be necessary to take natural supplements for more energy or to follow some special diet. Venus will help you keep fit in the first and last months of the year. Uranus in your Sign will advise you to experiment with some cutting-edge machinery in your trusted beauty center. Spirituality could suddenly explode.

TWINS – With Jupiter in dissonant aspect for much of the year, you will not feel particularly enthusiastic and a gloomy mood will also involve an unnecessary expenditure of energy. Fortunately, Saturn will support you and ensure a strong and healthy physique. Mars will also pass through your Sign from the end of August until the end of the year. You will feel regenerated and you will have to look for a way to invest all the energy you have. Sport and sex will be the best ways to experience the symbolism of Mars.

CANCER – Jupiter in the ninth field this year will rekindle in you a strong curiosity for any spiritual or philosophical theme that knows how to enlighten you on the meaning of life and on the possibility of expressing your potential at best. You may come across a guide who can give you the answers you are looking for. Health will follow the transit of Jupiter and you will feel a decline in the months from May to September. At the end of the year, Mars will make you feel the burden of some bad habits carried on for a long time.

LION – With Uranus and Saturn in dissonant aspect throughout the year, you will often find yourself disoriented and, when you no longer know what to do to regain your balance and inner peace, the only remedy could be to pray or meditate and go in search of the silence of one’s mind. Jupiter, in its transit in Aries from May to September, will push you precisely in that direction and could make you meet some guru. The body will be stronger than you imagine.

VIRGIN – Surely Jupiter in Pisces will not make you particularly aggressive and there will be times when you will feel the need to follow motivational courses, to increase your self-esteem. Uranus and Pluto will allow you to experiment with innovative strategies for your mind and personal growth. With Mars in a dissonant aspect, from the end of August onwards, the work rhythms will become too stressful and it may be necessary to take a break and dedicate oneself completely to health.

BALANCE – You have always been a person who cares about the aesthetic care of the body more than its health in general. Yet, in 2022, you will work on prevention and will try (with the help of Jupiter) to introduce healthy habits into your life, which will allow you to keep fit. Mars in Gemini, from the end of August onwards, will be a real cure-all for you and will see you blooming day by day. A healthy diet, combined with physical activity, will do real miracles. And the spirit will be grateful to you.

SCORPIO – More than treating the body, in 2022 you should focus on caring for the spirit because, with Saturn and Uranus in disharmonic aspect, the levels of stress accumulated at home or at work will always be excessive. To defeat sleepless nights (even if you are used to being a nocturnal animal) you can resort to relaxing natural herbal teas or you could start practicing meditation and observe the benefits. Love for yourself will help you choose your priorities every day

SAGITTARIUS – With Jupiter in a disharmonious aspect, you will often find yourself struggling with your figure and gaining a few extra pounds with great ease, especially around the waist. The passage of Jupiter in Aries, from May to September, will make you resort to different strategies between sports, diet and slimming massages, but the remedy will be temporary. With Mars in opposition, starting from the end of August, you will feel a strong drop in energy and it will be necessary to intervene with a more regular and healthy lifestyle.

CAPRICORN – You are an organized and attentive person: in 2022 your prevention work will be able to guarantee you an excellent physical shape for a long time. There will be times when you will accumulate more stress and fatigue, with Jupiter in Aries from May to September, but you will still be able to find effective solutions for any malaise. From the end of August onwards, Mars will subject you to very hectic pace of work and every now and then it will be appropriate for you to stop to listen to your body.

FISH TANK – Saturn in your Sign will be very clear with you throughout the year and, when you do not feel completely fit, you will understand very clearly the signals that your body will send you. Mars in your Sign, in the month of March and in the first part of April, will make you particularly sparkling and energetic. In the summer you will have a decline (August is almost always stressful for you), but with Mars in Gemini, from the end of August onwards, you will rediscover yourself invincible and unstoppable. Spirituality will be part of your daily life.

FISH – Jupiter always expands what it finds and it will be appropriate for him to find a healthy and strong body. You will have to try to keep fit with a healthy and regular lifestyle: resting properly, paying attention to food intolerances and doing some physical activity. Then, you will radiate health from all pores! If you neglect yourself, the expansion will go in that direction. Dissonant Mars, from late August onwards, will require more attention. Neptune will constantly immerse you in spirituality.