What 6 rivers that are drying up look like from space

(CNN) — Being stuck “upriver without a paddle” is an expression for a sticky situation you just can’t get out of. But if that river happens to be in the northern hemisphere this summer, rowing probably won’t be useful anyway.

Lack of rain and relentless heat waves are drying up rivers in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Many are shrinking lengthwise and widthwise. Patches sticking out of the water are a common image. Some rivers are so dry that they have become practically impassable.

The man-made climate crisis is fueling extreme weather around the world, affecting not only rivers, but also the people who depend on them. Most people on the planet depend on rivers in some way, be it for drinking water, irrigating food, for energy, or transporting goods.

See what six of these rivers look like from space:

Colorado River

The Colorado River is running dry on its banks and narrowing as a historic drought in the western US shows little sign of abating. The river is crucially maintained by two of the country’s largest reserves, and to safeguard the river basin, the government has implemented mandatory water cutoffs and asked states to carry out additional action plans.

One such reservoir is Lake Mead, which is shrinking as water levels drop toward “dead pool” status, the point at which the reservoir will not be high enough to release water downstream. through a dam. Its water levels have been trending down since 2000, but have had an even steeper drop since 2020. The lake has dropped so low in the past year that wild discoveries have been made, including human remains in a barrel from a suspected victim. homicide decades ago. The consequences of the Colorado River crisis are enormous as some 40 million people in seven US states and Mexico depend on river water for agriculture, electricity, and drinking.

the yangtze river

The Yangtze River in Asia is drying up on its banks and its bed is emerging in some areas. But it is the tributaries of the Yangtze that are already intensely dry. China has announced a nationwide drought alert for the first time in nine years, and its heat wave is the longest in six decades.

The impact of the Yangtze drought has been enormous. In Sichuan, a province of 84 million people, hydropower accounts for about 80% of the power capacity. Much of that comes from the Yangtze River, and as its flow slows, power generation has dropped, prompting authorities to order all its factories closed for six days. The province is receiving half the rain it usually does and some reservoirs have dried up completely, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

the river rhine

The Rhine begins in the Swiss Alps, flows through Germany and the Netherlands, and then flows into the North Sea. It is a crucial channel for European shipping, but at the moment it is a nightmare to navigate.

Parts of the riverbed have risen above the surface of the water, which means that ships trying to navigate it have to navigate a number of obstacles, slowing down the entire process.

The Rhine has many different widths along the way, including at Kaub, just west of Frankfurt, Germany, where water levels have dropped as much as 32 centimeters (12.6 inches). Shipping companies generally consider anything below 40cm on the Rhine too low to bother with, and in Kaub, less than 75cm generally means a container ship has to reduce its load by around 30%, according to economists. of Deutsche Bank. Low water levels also mean businesses pay for higher levees to pass through, and all of these factors make shipping more expensive, a cost that is typically passed on to consumers.

the po river

The Po River runs through the upper part of Italy and flows east towards the Adriatic Sea. It feeds on the snow of winter in the Alps and the heavy rains of spring, and has a strong fall that generates a rapid flow. Devastating floods are usually the most common problem with this river.

But now, the Po looks very different. Winter was dry in northern Italy, so snow provided little water, and spring and summer have also been dry, plunging the region into the worst drought it has experienced in seven decades. It’s so dry that a World War II-era bomb was recently found in its waters.

A big problem is that millions of people depend on the Po for their livelihood, mainly through agriculture. About 30% of Italy’s food is produced along the Po, and some of the country’s most famous exports, like Parmesan cheese, are made here.

the river loire

The Loire in France is sustained by a valley of vineyards that produce some of the most famous wines in the world. The river stretches for some 965 kilometers (600 miles) and is considered France’s last wild river, home to biodiverse ecosystems throughout the valley, many of which are protected by the United Nations Educational Organization. , Science and Culture.

Parts of the river are already quite shallow, but its levels and flow can change rapidly with the weather and as snow melts. Some sections are so dry from lack of rain and extreme heat that people can cross on foot.

Satellite images of the French city of Saumur show more river bed than exposed water in the Loire. The patches of land around it in the valley are mostly brown and withered; a year ago, they were lush and green. Authorities are releasing water from dams on the river, mainly to ensure there is enough water to cool four nuclear power plants along it.

the danube river

The Danube is the longest river in Western Europe and a crucial shipping channel that runs through 10 countries. In Romania, Serbia, and Bulgaria, workers are dredging the river just to make sure ships can still navigate it.

It’s not in as dire a condition as other rivers in Europe, but countries like Hungary rely so heavily on the Danube for tourism that the impacts are already being felt. Some cruise ships have been unable to traverse parts of the river even to reach Hungary. Cruise ships that are still running are unable to stop on their normal routes because many stations have had to close as water levels on riverbanks drop. An average 1,600-ton ship can now only navigate the Hungarian leg without cargo, according to the country’s tourist office.

CNN’s Julia Buckley, Laura He, Angela Fritz and Rachel Ramirez, as well as journalist Barbie Nadeau, contributed to this report.