what a bad end for the former Juve – Libero Quotidiano





The very sad end of a (former) star of world football. Miralem Pjanic he got definitely “high” in a nightclub while drinking alcohol and smoked hookah together with some friends. A scandal that sparked protests and insults in Bosnia: a pity that it was fake news. It all comes from the bad match that the midfielder of Besiktas, formerly of Juventus And Barcelona, disputed against the Finlandito. Decisive match for the ai 2022 World Cup in Qatar and lost to the former Yugoslavs 3-1. Whispered by his fans, Pjanic was not used by coach Penev for the next match againstUkraine (also lost this, 2-0). At the same time, the incriminated images of Pjanic intent on partying begin to shoot on social networks.





The photos were real, but old and dating back to a few years ago. In short, Pjanic had not stained himself with any lightness before the qualifying match, but that was enough to end up in the media mincer. A poisoned meatball that overshadowed the fact that the coach’s decision to exclude the director had already been agreed upon previously. The suspicion, or perhaps the certainty, is that someone wanted to discredit him, riding a literally invented scandal.





In any case, it is a sign of the very rapid decline, technical and image, in which the career of the 31-year-old midfielder seems to have precipitated. Until a couple of years ago, the director exploded very young in Ligue 1, with the Lyon, was considered one of the most gifted “brains” of the Old Continent. Established in Italy with the Rome, turned into a backward director and became a star with the Juventus, ended at Barcelona in 2020, traded with Arthur. In blaugrana he was literally shipwrecked, scoring just 19 matches in the Liga and 8 in the Champions League. In the summer there was talk of a return to Juventus. In Turin, however, Pjanic preferred Istanbul and the colors of Besiktas, in the league that many consider, a little maliciously but not without elements of truth, an “elephant cemetery” for many elderly players in European and Italian football in particular.



