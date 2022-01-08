what a battle in Kranjska Gora

The first macnhe of the fifth seasonal giant gives surprises: Shiffrin, Vlhova and Gut-Behrami pay 1 and a half seconds, while the Cuneo-based is third only 23 cents from the Swede. Well Curtoni, while Goggia ends up out of thirty.

A Podkoren moved like never before, for a real battle in that of Kranjska Gora.

There in front after the 1st heat, however, there is the athlete in the best shape of the moment, a Sara Hector with three consecutive podiums in giant and today able to place the best time (with bib 7, not trivial), albeit with only 8 cents of margin on the winner of Lienz, Tessa Worley, and 23 on Marta Bassino.

The Cuneo woman, who started with the 1, is there and sees the podium, also because she seems to have a margin from a second point of view (start at 12.30) and because the margin on her pursuers, including many other big names, is really important. In fourth place there is an amazing Katharina Truppe (+ 0 “76), then Meta Hrovat, who pays 80 cents and is very dangerous on” her “track, Michelle Gisin is sixth at + 0” 87 and, after Ana Bucik (great heat, 7th at 97 cents with bib 22), Valerie Grenier (return after the stop and eighth excellent time at 1 second clear), Frasse Sombet (9 ^ at 1 “24), Robnik (still Slovenia, among other things without di Slokar, 10 ^ to 1 “26), Holdener 11 ^ to 1” 32, Holtmann 12 ^ to 1 “36 and Direz 13 ^ to 1” 47, here are the surprises with Mikaela Shiffrin who never manages to push and ends 14th at 1 “48, 3 cents ahead of Petra Vlhova, 4 by Mowinckel and 5 on the returning (post Covid) Gut-Behrami and Gasienica-Daniel, seventeenth ex aequo at 1” 53 and just better (2 cents) than a very good Elena Curtoni , to the best heat of the season in giant.

If Alice Robinson throws away a huge chance again, finishing over 4 and a half seconds (and out of thirty) after an extraordinary start and the usual festival of errors, Sofia Goggia has to make do in some way, technically she suffers a lot especially on the final wall , and in the end she was excluded with the 31st time, 2 ”46 from Hector.

Without Brignone, there are only two blues with the pass centered, since not even Vivien Insam (34 ^ a 2 “84), Ilaria Ghisalberti (39 ^ a 3” 25), Roberta Melesi (3 “43) and the returning Roberta Midali (4 ”13).

RANKING 1 ^ HAND GIANT FEMALE KRANJSKA GORA

1st Sara Hector in 1’07 ”23

2nd Tessa Worley + 0 “08

3rd Marta Bassino + 0 “23

4th Katharina Troops + 0 ”76

5th Meta Hrovat + 0 ”80

6th Michelle Gisin + 0 “87

7th Ana Bucik + 0 “97

8th Valerie Grenier + 1 ”00

9th Coralie Frasse Sombet + 1 ”24

10th Tina Robnik + 1 ”26

19th Elena Curtoni + 1 “55

31st Sofia Goggia + 2 “46

34 ° Vivien Insam + 2 “84

39 ° Ilaria Ghisalberti + 3 “25

43 ° Roberta Melesi + 3 “43

48 ° Roberta Midali + 4 “13