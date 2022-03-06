What a beating! Rafael Dos Anjos disfigured Renato Moicano at UFC 272

In a spectacular five-round contest, Rafael Dos Anjos he killed his compatriot, Renato Moicano, disfiguring it. In the co-feature of the UFC 272 This Saturday, March 5, the former company champion managed to destroy the other Brazilian in question, who clearly left everything inside the cage, but could not against the power of his opponent. Without a doubt, one of the best wars of the year.

It was five rounds at full speed at the T-Mobile Arena, where two anjos he beat and punished Renato in each of the rounds. The referee came close to stopping the fight three times, although the fight doctor assured him that he could still continue to compete. All this, considering that there was a compromised eye of Moican from the third round of the battle.

Joy by Rafael Dos Anjos

“First of all, I want to give glory to God, otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to do anything. Thanks to Moican for taking the fight on short notice. I also thank Dana White and Shelby for making this possible. It was very difficult for him, he took the fight on five days’ notice, for five rounds. He is a great fighter. It was difficult for me too,” he said. two anjos to Joe Rogan, after the landslide victory.

Furthermore, on the other hand, Raphael excited the fans after asking to fight again for a title: “I was prepared for another war, but I adapted. It took several months to return to this, I am very happy. After this fight, I am leading that record. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are going to fight now. If Masvidal wins, I would love to fight him for the “BMF” title.

UFC 272 Results

Stellar

Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. George Masvidal.

Contracted Weight (160 pounds): Raphael dos Anjos (victory by unanimous decision) vs. Renato Moicano.

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell.

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (2nd round TKO win) vs. Alex Oliveira.

Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak (1st round TKO win) vs. Greg Hardy.

preliminaries

Lightweight: Jalin Turner (2nd round TKO win) vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez (split decision win) vs. Yan Xiaonan.

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu (split decision win) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Women’s Flyweight: Maryna Moroz (vote by submission in the second round) vs. Maria Agapova.

first preliminaries

Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (victory by submission in the first round).

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (win by unanimous decision) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov.

Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein (split decision win).

Light Heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby (win by unanimous decision).

Pose a clear RDA strategy from round 1 ??? #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/Fca12KU6MM – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

Continue to extend your dominance in combat @RdosAnjosMMA showing his experience as a former champion? #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/zI5DsA5OQg – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

Total destruction by RDA? in fourth round #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/fTpdruH8ig – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022