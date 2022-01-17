WHAT A BOMB! ASPIRATES OF EVERYTHING and LAVA. DREAME H11 Max FLOOR CLEANER test – Andrea Galeazzi

Vacuuming and washing the floor is now very little. Dreame gave me on trial H11 Max, a new vacuum cleaner, wet vacuum cleaner And floor washer all in one! Maybe he won’t do it on his own like robots, but look how bad I was and how he pulled it all up! Ketchup and orange juice included!

SUCTION AND WASHING

The form factor it is that of a battery-powered electric broom, therefore without wires and with all the various tanks built into it. The main feature is to have the “normal” tank to collect the dust which in this case also collects liquids, and in addition that for clean water to be used during washing.

His base, in addition to being used for recharging, it also serves to clean the brush, with a completely autonomous washing cycle.

My usual aspiration test this time, given its characteristics, was definitely worse than usual. The classic powdered sugar and the crumbs they were sucked in in a flash but then I switched to juice and orange pulp and al ketcup that I had scattered on the ground. Result no problem! The ketchup obviously got the brush a little dirty but that doesn’t mean he spread it around. It is then enough to place it on its base, start an automatic roller cleaning cycle and return as before. If I needed to vacuum right away I could have swapped the brush for a dry one as two are provided.

The only one defect is that while washing not you have the option of to choose there amount of water delivered, which is not a problem on hard floors but which I would have liked to have been able to use on parquet.

The reservoir for clean water it has a capacity of 90cc and allows you to wash approx 50/60 sqm of surface.

CONCLUSIONS and PRICES

In conclusion, if you hadn’t already understood, I really liked it so much. Excellent yield regarding cleaning And wash, practicality of use and, thanks to all the various washable components, also maintenance. Its price, net of the discount code I put below, is 389 euros. The list would be 459 euros. Great pro to forget bucket, rag and related dirty water to change. Excellent suction power and also effective washing, of course, for stains and the most stubborn marks it will take a little elbow grease!

