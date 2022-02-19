What a brutal voice! Honduran surprises with her presentation on the Idol Kids program

At her young age, the little Carla Zaldivar puts Honduras on high by participating in the second edition of the Idol Kids singing contest Spain.

The program premiered on January 11 on the Telecinco chain and the video of Zaldivar’s participation was recently published.

After the presentation of the Honduran, with the song I have nothingversion in Spanish, the members of the jury stood up and praised the beautiful voice of the little girl.

“What barbarity, what a way of singing. I loved Karla, you have a brutal voice, super powerful. It is a very difficult song and I love that you sang it in Spanish, in fact, she moved me, “said Ana Mena, part of the program’s jury.

The little girl could not erase the smile on her face when receiving such good comments, as she mentioned that she had had problems with her voice and that the song of whitney houston it was a challenge for her.

However, he carried out the song in an exemplary manner, as the audience shouted “golden ticket” in unison.

Zaldívar received the golden ticket and a big hug from the Mena jury.

The new edition of the program promises strong emotions, a great level of artists and that it has a luxury jury: Omar Montes, Camela and Ana Mena.