What a confession! ‘Tata’ Martino explains the key to beating Argentina

Fate decided that Gerardo Martino cross paths with the selection of his native country in the Qatar World Cup 2022. Tata does not mix feelings with soccer, Mexico has to beat Albiceleste in their second match of the group stage, that is the plan: “Argentina had a very good tie together with Brazill, the two classified with great authority, personally I do not usually put soccer and nationality in the same orbit, the patriotism, all these things that from my point of view have nothing to do with the ball.

“As an Argentine I have to make Argentina look good doing a respectful jobhaving an appropriate behavior, that is the way to represent and recognize Argentina as the Argentine that I am, the rest are football things, what I intend is to put together a good selection and win outside the nationall”, expressed in TUDN.

Mexico was going to face the Albiceleste in preparation games, however, being in the same World Cup group brought down everything: “I don’t know if it’s already closed, what I think is that we have more chances to play with teams from South America, facing Europeans is complicated, they have the Nations League, surely the preparation rivals will come from rivals from South America, I don’t have more information,” he said.

Martino recalled that in South Africa 2010 he went to the second phase as leader of the group with Paraguay, that is what he intends with the Tricolor: “I had to lead the Paraguayan team in South Africa, we had SlovakiaNew Zealand and Italy, we had to qualify first, Mexico on many occasions has beaten the top seeds, I remember the last World Cup in Russia, they beat Germany, on some other occasion they beat France, I think the order of the matches doesn’t matter that much”, he closed.