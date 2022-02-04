What a duck of Musso on social media! The doorman posted a picture … embarrassing

The Argentine’s gaffe seems to have been digested with the right irony by his girlfriend, who commented: “Fortunately I love you too much”

Back in Bergamo after the engagement with the Argentine national team, the Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso he could not resist the temptation to show his followers the “welcome back” that his girlfriend had prepared for him Anna Ariaudo. The charge of emotions aroused by the surprise, however, played a bad joke on the Argentine goalkeeper, “betrayed” by a mirror affixed to the wall.

At a first and superficial glance the story published on Instagram (and then removed) shows the ceiling of the living room covered with red heart-shaped balloons on which we read “I love you”. Below, the goalkeeper’s comment: “You’re the best”, accompanied by a little red heart. But if you take a closer look at the reflection of the glass hanging over the fireplace, you can see Musso … how Mom did it.

Realizing that he literally got naked in front of an audience of 290,000 followers, the footballer removed the photograph and published a new story, in which this time he is dressed in shorts and a shirt.

But by now it was too late and the screenshots had already started bouncing from one chat to another. A spicy gaffe, which Anna Ariaudo seems to have digested with the right amount of irony. In a subsequent story published on Instagram, in fact, the girlfriend commented: “Fortunately, I love you too much.” A wrong exit for the Nerazzurri goalkeeper. But until he does them on the pitch, we can accept them.