what a hot controversy on social media

Let’s leave De Gregori alone for once, let’s forget the famous details from which a player is judged and let’s stick to the facts: Jorginho misses the third penalty in a row with Italy and does it in the most delicate moment, in the 90 ‘of the decisive match against Switzerland. Half of Italy sent him all kinds of swearing but it is the cold considerations that make one think the most. It is striking that one of the fiercest criticisms comes not from a fan, but from a former footballer like Alessandro Renica.

Renica destroys Jorginho for how he missed the penalty

The former free player of Napoli in the Scudetti has no mercy on the Italian-Brazilian and publishes a post with an emoticon on Facebook vomiting and the inscription: “You take penalties and go there with no idea how to kick it? Forget it, make it pull to another “.

The fans almost all side with Renica

Reactions floundered: “The penalty had to be thrown church or Berardi. You could see that it was insecure too much time to kick “or even:” persevering is not permissible when a match is heavy, since it had already happened, you have to pass your hand “, or:” Half a player, the champions are others. And not for the wrong penalty eh “or again:” Other than the Golden Ball … “.

Renica enters into a controversy with a journalist

A Neapolitan journalist, Andrea Falco, also enters the debate and writes: “This post cannot be read” and adds: “The penalty taker is the one who takes penalties. Shooting penalties implies scoring them as missing them, it’s all normal, there are two possibilities every time for anyone. They have all been there, but it is not that one has to say it every time, seeming to invent who knows what pearl of wisdom, IT IS SIMPLY OBVIOUS. The people who want to change the penalty taker for every wrong penalty should be given the DASPO, sport is another thing. What a nuisance, my mom ”.

Renica’s response was immediate: “You can’t read a comment like yours. It is not referring to whether Jorghinho is penalty taker or not but how he kicked it, his mind was clouded probably by fear .. We probably understood that Jorginho is your friend .. if he had re-proposed the step and the possibility of changing the angle at the last second I would not have batted an eye. .but that penalty kicked high, meaningless implies the fact that in his brain there was a blackout that probably led him to the “serious” mistake: beating a penalty taken by fear, he had to possibly make a mistake for me but with his style..ps remember that you are talking to whoever was a penalty taker … ps wrong third penalty, Mancini wants to change him as a penalty taker. “

