What a marriage! Britney Spears and Madonna’s Best BFF Moments

Britney Spears and Madonna showed they love each other when they re-enacted their infamous VMA kiss at the ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

And Spears even sang “Vogue” with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and more.

But this diva versus diva love fest goes way back in the day. Here, we take a look back at Britney and Madonna’s top five BFF moments:

1. The first kiss

Of course, Madonna and Britney Spears joined lips during the opening performance of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards while singing a medley of “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood.” And while Christina Aguilera also received a kiss from Madge, there was definitely more action between Spears and Madonna – under the puzzled gaze of her ex Justin Timberlake, no less.

Britney Spears and Madonna first met when they performed at the 2003 VMAs. AP Photo

“In rehearsals, it wasn’t something like, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’” Spears told Rolling Stone. “She said before the show, ‘Let’s just try to feel it and see what happens.’ I didn’t know it was going to be this long and all, but it was cool. Afterwards, Spears added, “Maybe she was my husband in another life.”

2. Make great music together

Just weeks after their big makeup moment at the VMAs, Spears and Madonna released “Me Against the Music.” Brit fought for the devilish dance track to be the lead single from her fourth studio album, ‘In the Zone’. And in the video, the Material Girl proved she could more than keep up with the young singer.

Britney Spears and Madonna in the video for “Me Against The Music”. Britney Spears/Vevo via YouTube

Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. WireImage

3. Britney says she only takes advice from Madonna

In a 2003 interview with The New York Times, Spears said, “I don’t listen to anybody. Nobody can tell me anything… But I listen to Madonna. For some reason, I listen to it. I know that sounds really silly.

Spears went on to express her admiration for the Queen of Pop: “She’s also a visual artist and a deep artist. I like his way of thinking. I wish I could be in her head… I love Madonna’s career and what she’s done with her family.

Madonna and Britney Spears kissed at the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer’s wedding on Thursday. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore burst into “Vogue” at the “…Baby One More Time” singer’s wedding. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

4. Madonna supports Britney on the ‘Gram

In April 2021, Madonna took to Instagram in her Madame X guise to support the movement to free Britney with a bit of “…Baby One More time”. “I love this song……, I love the girl who sings it,” she wrote.

Britney Spears and Madonna at an awards ceremony in Cannes, France, in 2004. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madonna, wearing a Britney Spears tank top, showed her love for the “Toxic” singer again on her Instagram story in July 2021. “Bring this woman back to life,” she wrote. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has done this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we’re coming to get you out of jail!”

5. Madonna wants to tour with Britney

Madonnan and Britney Spears perform during Material Girl’s Sticky and Sweet Tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2008. Getty Images

During a recent Instagram Live session, Madonna revealed that she was like going on a world stadium tour with Spears, even though the singer hasn’t performed since 2018. “Me and Britney, what about this side?” she says. “Yeah, I’m not sure she would like that, but that would be really cool.” We could, like, reenact the original kiss.