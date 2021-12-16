What a musical, Maestro! Spielberg signs a remake with West Side Story that shines like an original

Thursday 16 December 2021 – Reviews

We know that Spielberg was made for the musical since 1979 (1941 – Alarm in Hollywood). Take a look at his filmography and you will discover a ‘note’ in tune under the films committed in the first instance to escaping sharks, tyrannosaurs, Nazis, FBI agents and captain hooks.

It’s a glow, a piece of contraband tucked into the glittering overture of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, where Kate Capshaw sings “Anything Goes” in a red sequined costume. Looking at them (and listening to them well) many of his films reveal an unmistakable musical DNA: dal pas de deux from Always on the immortal notes of “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” to the fist fight “swing, swing, swing” by 1941 – Alarm in Hollywood, from the blues gospel crack of The purple color to the confidential pace of DiCaprio – Astaire on the notes of Sinatra (“Come Fly With Me”) and the stride of the hostess-dancers of Try to catch me, from the childish voice of Christian Bale ne The empire of the sun (“His Gân”) to the avatars of Ready Player One rise above the void and on dancefloor from the Saturday night Fever.

Flirting with the musical, Steven Spielberg toyed with the idea of ​​(re) making one. Sixty years later he realizes the dream and the new adaptation of West Side Story, which his mother adored and which he dedicates to his father.



