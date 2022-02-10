what a novelty, triples and you don’t need other jobs

The fixtures bonus changes skin and becomes very attractive and convenient for everyone.

First of all it is important to note that in this period of chaos on bonuses this remains one of the most loved by Italians.

But in particular it must be emphasized that there are even three different paths to be able to change windows but also doors of the house. So this bonus actually triples and becomes truly accessible to everyone. This is a significant advantage because it means that even situations and very different needs can access this facility. Let’s see the three ways to get it.

Different ways and different savings

The first way to replace doors and windows at home is the Superbonus 110%. This is certainly the richest and most advantageous way because the entire cost of replacing doors and windows is it even gets 110%. Obviously the limit is that of having to do everything in the context of a work that can be facilitated with the Superbonus. But if there is the possibility of implementing the superbonus, certainly you can change the fixtures and benefit from maximum savings. The second, decidedly more practical way is that of the eco-bonus. With the eco-bonus the saving drops to 50%. This is clearly a much simpler way to have the fixtures replaced, but the savings are halved.

The restructuring bonus is more practical

This bonus also applies to shutters and awnings, but there is a spending limit. Actually it is a rather generous spending limit because it is equal to € 60,000. The last way to get it is the restructuring bonus. This is the most convenient way ever because it does not require any other intervention to be able to replace frames. Therefore, the renovation bonus is suitable for those who simply want to replace the fixtures without the need for other works which they do not need. Here, too, the savings are 50%. This time the spending ceiling is decidedly more contained because it is € 48,000.

So the ways to get the fixture bonus are definitely not lacking. However, there is great concern in the world of bonuses due to the squeeze on credit assignments. The limit to a single assignment of credit is stopping many construction sites and according to sector experts it could represent a very strong obstacle to the future of the various house bonuses. Among other things, Poste Italiane and other banks are already refusing to receive the loans and this is fueling the climate of mistrust around bonuses.