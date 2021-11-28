“What a race to be Italian” – Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

It had been 24 years since “one of us” hadn’t been on the podium of the Big Apple Marathon. It was made by Faniel, born in Eritrea and today our compatriot. The battles for citizenship

For twenty kilometers he embarked on a solitary, almost insane escape, on the streets of New York, hunted by the best runners in the world and with a million fans cheering him on. Then, suddenly, a Eyob have fallen upon the fatigue, pain from foot injuries, seizure and pursuers. But he didn’t collapse. It had been 24 years that an Italian hadn’t been on the podium of the New York City Marathon, the most famous 42 kilometers in the world. He did it on November 7th Eyob Faniel, born in Asmara but with us since he was 12 years old. His is a story of integration typical of a sport such as athletics where i our best talents were not born in Italy or they were born there but have long fought for citizenship. «I – explains Faniel – I obtained a passport at the age of twenty, after a complete schooling and a period in which I worked to demonstrate my economic independence. A long journey which forced me to give up many calls to the blue jersey. But there are young people who, despite having all the requisites, have been waiting for citizenship for years: it is unfair ».

Fighters Eyob’s story begins with his future mother, Mitsal, who leaves Asmara and his family to join the partisans fighting in the mountains for the independence of Eritrea from the Ethiopian invader. Not negligible detail: when holding the machine gun Mitsal is only 14 years old. «Mom – explains Eyob – returned to the city in 1991, at the end of the war, when our state gained independence. My father was also a fighter and we were born from their marriage me, Salomon and Meron, my two brothers. Mom is a beacon for me: the fatigue of the marathon compared to its efforts and the dangers it ran is little thing ». At the end of the conflict, life in Eritrea is still difficult and so the Faniel family decides to join their father he found a job as a worker in Italy, in Bassano del Grappa. Eyob has finished elementary school, he is only 12 years old. “In Bassano – he explains – there is the famous Ponte degli Alpini that joins the two banks of the Brenta, dedicated to the soldiers who crossed it during the Great War: it was the ideal bridge between my culture of origin and the Italian one. In Veneto I found friends, companions, magnificent professors and an integration that I would define as a model. From my Eritrean childhood I keep flavors, sounds, smells, but it is here that my life took a meaning and a direction that unfortunately would have been impossible in Africa ».

Training companions In Eritrea Eyob – perfect bilingual, Tigrinya and Italian – often comes back to train: Asmara is high ground, with perfect routes for a marathon runner and excellent running companions. “I am privileged – he explains – but for those who live there the situation remains very difficult”. It takes little to understand that Eyob is a talent. In 2017 wins the Venice marathon, in 2018 the European team championships, in 2019 he made his debut in a World Cup. During the pandemic he trains “on a two-kilometer circuit, always within the distance from home established by anti-Covid regulations” and on a treadmill. The commitment pays off, between February 2020 and this year it demolishes two historic Italian records, those of the marathon and half marathon that had resisted for twenty years. The training for the 42 km is fatigue and involves months away from home, where Eyob has a wife (Ilaria, a graduate in political science) and two young daughters, Wintana and Liya: the months before the Tokyo Olympics (“A disappointment, I counted on it a lot”) and New York passes them through the heights of Eritrea and Kenya, where his coach lives. To get to the USA from Nairobi Eyob takes 56 hours, between nights at the airport and long queues for bureaucratic and health formalities. «A podium in New York – he explains – is a lot but also a little: I want to win and I dream of doing it at the Paris Games. For me, for Italy, for the suffering Eritrea and for the young people who make sacrifices and wait for the Italian passport ».