“What a regret not having won the 2018 Scudetto with Napoli”

Naples? I loved that city and that team. After six months there I started to impose myself, but I made the mistake of going on vacation to Iceland and Brazil and stayed for thirty days. On my return I lost my seat and Benitez was right to reject me. The arrival of Sarri then changed everything. I was ready to leave, but he gave me a chance and I fit perfectly into his game system. It was great, even if I carry the great regret of not having won the Scudetto in 2017-2018“. The Italian-Brazilian playmaker of Chelsea Jorginho, fresh from the error from the spot in the match against Switzerland, complicating the direct qualification of Roberto Mancini’s national team for the next World Cup, remembers the four years in Napoli in an interview with France Football.

Jorginho: “At Chelsea for Sarri. Golden Ball? It’s not an obsession”

It was Sarri who wanted me at Chelsea. I was in talks with Manchester City, I could already see myself playing with the Citizens shirt, but the Blues insisted and today I’m really happy here“. On the Golden Ball: “It is not an obsession for me. I like more to focus on the present, although obviously it would be a dream to win it“.

Jorginho and the spot that weighs, Italy-Switzerland 1-1

