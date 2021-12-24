what a shot from Van der Sar!

Andrè Onana seems ever closer to dressing the shirt Nerazzurri in the next season. The goalkeeper, now excluded from the squad ofAjax, it will free itself to zero in June, then it will be ready to take the place of Samir Handanovic, or to play the starting position with him.

The story of the farewell of Onana, however, some controversy has arisen among the ranks of the Dutch club. Especially the former legend Edwin Van der Sar, current Director General of Lancers, did not spare a few digs to the Cameroonian and, more generally, to those who choose to go to zero at the end of the contract.

Van der Sar, Onana, Ajax

These are his words to the newspaper Het Parool: