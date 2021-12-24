Sports

what a shot from Van der Sar!

Andrè Onana seems ever closer to dressing the shirt Nerazzurri in the next season. The goalkeeper, now excluded from the squad ofAjax, it will free itself to zero in June, then it will be ready to take the place of Samir Handanovic, or to play the starting position with him.

The story of the farewell of Onana, however, some controversy has arisen among the ranks of the Dutch club. Especially the former legend Edwin Van der Sar, current Director General of Lancers, did not spare a few digs to the Cameroonian and, more generally, to those who choose to go to zero at the end of the contract.

These are his words to the newspaper Het Parool:

THE ARROW IN ONANA: “We gave Onana the opportunity at a young age and she proved she has a lot to offer. I wish I could have filled his Christmas package a little better with a nice bonus, but he will probably add him at the end of this season, joining a new club ”.

ON ZERO TRANSFERS: “We have fully supported Mazraoui when he was disqualified for doping and we think we made him some good offers to extend his contract. If this behavior becomes fashionable, then is threatening for Ajax. We need to collect money from the sales to be able to close the gap from the big names in Europe. Me and Overmars we would like to change all this, but that’s easier said than done ”.

