“WHAT A SHOW THE ITALIAN FANS!”. VIDEO

CYCLO-CROSS

by Carlo Malvestio



Yesterday Wout Van Aert he won the EthiasCross and as soon as the test was over he took a plane to Italy. Late in the evening he arrived in Val di Sole, he rested, this morning he tried the snowy course and in the afternoon he won. In fluency too. The Belgian of Jumbo-Visma when he touches the Italian soil becomes even more champion than he already is.

«Today I think we have made the history of cyclocross, because it doesn’t happen often to be able to compete in such a scenario – explains Wout -. I pushed to be there, I wanted to test myself on the snow and it is certainly nothing new that I love racing in Italy, with the fans who are always spectacular. I hope that the Italian children have seen the competition and are passionate about this sport, maybe in the future there will be a great Italian champion ».

Smiling and relaxed, the Belgian enjoyed the day like a child playing with the snow for the first time: «I enjoyed it. Today the important thing was to stay on a bicycle and it was not at all easy. Each lap the snow changed and as the sun went down it became more and more icy. It was more a question of technique than power, you had to stay relaxed and let yourself be guided ».

Waiting to savor the duel with Mathieu Van der Poel again, Van Aert is making a lot of successes, with this one being the third in a row: «It would be easier to relax in winter and prepare for the road season, but I like cyclocross too much. I follow my heart and I let myself be carried away! ».

(Photo: Daniele Molineris)

