“What a special day”: Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 25th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla’s film

UNITED STATES-. Monday March 21 was a special day for Jennifer Lopez. The artist celebrated through her account of Instagram the 25th anniversary of the iconic film Selenawhich follows the life and tragic death of the late Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla. The star starred in the film and, thanks to it, managed to catapult her career.

lopez played Selena Quintanilla in the biographical film of the Mexican artist in 1997, when she was 28 years old. “What a special day. Today we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music,” the star wrote. Along with her publication, the actress and singer shared a series of photos and videos, including some of her as Quintanilla and others of the deceased artist herself.

“This movie means a lot to me… Selena and her family mean a lot to me and I was very lucky that I was chosen to play her. I will never forget this time in my life and it is an honor as an artist to have been a part of the magic that this film is.” lopez. In her publication, the artist included a video of an interview in the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1997 with the family of Quintanilla Present.

Jennifer Lopez played Selena in 1997

in the clip, Oprah Winfrey he asks lopez if it was difficult to interpret Selena while his family was on set. “Yes, it was tough, but I knew I had a tough job ahead of me from the moment I got the part. It was nonstop. I was working on another movie at the time and in my trailer it was like music all day, videos all day just to really absorb who she was,” the star explained.

“I just took in as much of her as I could, trying to understand what excited her, what made her happy, what made her sad. The things that were important in her life, family, work… don’t get me wrong, it was stressful, but having them there and caring about the project was a beautiful thing,” he said. lopez. Selena She was 23 years old when she was shot dead in 1995 by the president of her fan club in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.