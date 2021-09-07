what a splash, -16% in just one day

Sudden contraction in price from Ethereum, passed in a few hours from touching $ 4,000 to the current $ 3,305 (source CoinDesk). The drop is significant, equal to 16.13% in the last 24 hours, the most important among those recorded in recent months.
Crypto world: ETH loses over 16% in 24 hours
The first of the graphs attached below shows quite clearly the trend of cryptocurrency in the week left behind. In the first days of September there was a surge, then a settlement, up to today’s slip. However, there are already the first signs of a rebound, it is possible that part of the lost share will be recovered shortly.
Below, instead, the trend of ETH for a month now: the increase in the past few days has been sharp.
As always, when it comes to virtual coins, the advice is to invest relying solely and exclusively on well-known and reliable platforms, taking into consideration the extremely volatile nature of these assets, which in the face of the possibility of accruing a strong gain in a short time expose the capital to the risk of an equally sudden devaluation.