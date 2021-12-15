What a tussle over the Alvarez crack: a club has an offer ready, risk of insult for Milan and Juve | First page

Twenty-two years to be accomplished next January 31st but already a showcase to be envied by many: from the title with River Plate to the Copa Libertadores through the Copa America won last summer. Julian Alvarez is arguably the best talent Argentine football is showing off. The last season was simply extraordinary with 17 goals and 7 assists in 20 games, including the double in the super Clasico with Boca Juniors. That’s why almost all the big European players are moving on this 170 cm striker. Milan moved well in advance, sending emissaries to Argentina to follow them closely. Juve has made inquiries even if they have not yet sunk the blow, Inter are studying them for the future to replicate the Lautaro Martinez deal. But the biggest pitfalls come from Spain with Atletico Madrid, Seville and, above all, Barcelona willing to go all the way for the 2000 class.

Listen “What a brawl over the Alvarez crack: a club has the offer ready, risk of insult for Milan and Juve” on Spreaker.

ASSAULT BARCELONA – River Plate has proposed the renewal to Julian Alvarez, whose contract expires in December 2022. The Argentine forward is linked to the Millionarios and is considering with his agent Hidalgo the possibility of signing up for another year or two. With one binding condition: the € 25 million clause must not be retouched or removed. By doing so, River would have greater bargaining power but would not change the ambitions and plans of the boy who wants to play in Europe. Maybe at Barcelona, ​​who entered with decision in the days. The Blaugrana could be favored by the eventual renewal of Alvarez because the idea would be to propose an onerous loan with the right of redemption. And Julian has already said he was thrilled to be able to play at Camp Nou in a club that made history. He feels ready to write a new one, he certainly does not lack personality. Now both Juventus and Milan will have to make a final decision on the boy, the real risk is that he will leave Argentina with a one-way ticket to Spain.

