“What a view of the Hudson”. And the hero commander saved 155 people

“A real human being and a real hero”, Sang a passionate girl into the microphone. We all heard it on the “Drive” soundtrack, as Ryan Gosling firmly pressed the button in the elevator. But the passage was about the commander Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger: the man who, flying over water with his Airbus A320, saved the lives of 155 people after an incredible “bird strike”.

It was the early afternoon of January 15, 2009, when Sully Sullenberger, a pilot with almost thirty years of career behind him in the civilian lines and a past on the Air Force war reactors as well as on gliders, chose against all odds and “suggested procedure” “To land in the middle ofHudsonthe river that separates New Jersey from New York before diving into the ocean that already bathes the extreme tip of the island of Manhattan.

It was just five minutes after take-off when the identified flight “Cactus 1549“, Operated by Us Airways coming from runway number 4 ofLaGuardia airport bound for Seattle, he runs into a dense flock of Canadian geese that collide with the plane and, sucked into by the two jet engines – this is what they call bird strike jargon – damage compressor blades and turbines to the point of causing loss full power from both. Shortly thereafter New York will be faced with an incredible and dramatic spectacle: a 40-meter long airliner carrying 155 passengers which, losing altitude will begin to glide in the middle of the river. It is a ditching emergency. Something that was never recorded in New York history.

“We will end up in the Hudson”, then silence

At 3:25 pm local time, Commander Sullenberger warned the control tower that it had reached an altitude of 700 feet (213 meters), under acceleration. “ What a view of the Hudson today Are the pleasantries exchanged between Sullenberger and the first officer Jeffrey Skiles in one of those usual moments of maximum tranquility that follow take-off and precede the insertion of the autopilot. Just two minutes after takeoff, when the plane was still at an altitude of 2,818 feet (859 m) uphill, about seven kilometers northwest of LaGuardia, the second pilot Skiles spots the flock that impacts at 3.27 and 11 seconds. While they turn at 185 knots (343 kilometers per hour).

New York in January is cold. Everywhere from the windows, between the tall skyscrapers and the numerous bridges that would have proved a deadly obstacle, you can see snow and ice. The Hudson’s temperature must be a few degrees below freezing. While the passengers of the domestic flight observe the “Big Apple” from the air shaken by the turbulence of which they ignore the reasons and permeated in the nostrils by a sudden smell of fuel, in the cockpit Sullenberger hastens to radio the bird strike. , and the next loss of power.

Skiles started the emergency procedure to restart the engines, which in the meantime had shut down. Upon hearing the news, an immediate return to LaGuardia is proposed from the control tower that monitors the airspace of New York. But Sully does the calculations for him: at that speed, from that altitude, with zero thrust from the engines and the headwind, you can’t. No way. “ Impossible Is the answer. The plane climbing slightly, reaches the maximum altitude of 3,060 feet (930 meters). From that moment on, the controlled descent begins.

From the tower they propose to go down to another stop on his right, that of Teterboroin New Jersey: “ You can land on runway 1 in Teterboro “. Instinctively the commander Sully accepts, replies” Yup ”, Then his glider pilot’s mind again calculates the thrust, the turn, the effective distance. He has to refuse, again: “ I can not do that “. The tower disconnects the communication, warns the stopovers, frees the slopes. He calls again flight 1549, Catctus 1549, and proposes: “ Okay, which runway do you prefer to land on in Teterboro … ”- but there is no track within reach of Cactus 1549: only skyscrapers and bridges. Like the one named after George Washington, just 270 meters below them. The commander decided: “ We will end up in the river “. She will land in the Hudson. From the tower the operator assigned to him, the flight controller Patrick Harten, incredulously replies: “ Excuse me, can you repeat? “. Silence.

The ditching and the best men in New York

A very long 208 seconds will pass between the bird strike and landing in the Hudson, which occurs at a considerable speed, despite Sullenberger’s cautious, precise and prodigious maneuvers. To order “ prepare for impact ”, All passengers tilt their heads forward to protect their heads from impact. In the cockpit, the pilots’ left and right arms stretch forward to protect themselves fromimpact with freezing water which will take place at a speed of 169 kilometers per hour. Then the Hudson.