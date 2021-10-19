what a wedding gift! [FOTO]

Imagine being moments away from getting married with your sweetheart and casually finding yourself in the middle of filming a major Hollywood film production. It looks like a movie sequence, but instead it really happened in 2008 in Rome on the set of Angels and Demons, film directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks as Professor Robert Langford.

The unexpected wedding on the set of Angels and Demons

During the filming of one of the sequences of the film that had as location Piazza della Rotonda, also known simply as Piazza Pantheon, the cast and the entire crew of Angels and Demons they had to stop to allow a girl to enter the church and celebrate her wedding.

The set at that time was full of people including just curious, actors, extras and various operators. The young bride therefore had difficulty getting through the crowd. Realizing the difficult situation immediately, Tom Hanks decided to escort the bride and her father to the altar. Being accompanied to the altar by a Hollywood star is not an everyday thing, which is why for the young bride it will have been an unexpected and very welcome wedding gift.