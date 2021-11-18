“What a wild and unpredictable path”

25 years ago Dwayne Johnson made his WWE debut then called WWF, with the name of the father and the surname of the maternal grandfather. Rocky Maivia he was defined as a “third generation superstar” and as we all know, since 1996, he has come a long way.

The former wrestler, now a real rising star of the cinema, wanted to remember on social media exciting moments of his first match in the ring, even joking about her haircut.

In the post published The Rock wrote: “Wow 25 years ago I fought for my first match in @wwe at Madison Square Garden. I’m still in disbelief at all of this. What a wild and unpredictable road I’ve come. And of course there are so many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. . I love you guys. Moved by this adventure. Damn what a horrible haircut. “

The 10 times world champion competed for the first time on November 17, 1996 at that year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, teaming up with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero and The Stalker to beat Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler, and Hunter Hearst Helmsley (later known as Triple H, one of Rock’s biggest rivals ).

For some time now there has been talk of a possible return of The Rock in WWE but, it seems unlikely that the wrestler will be back with full-bodied commitments in the ring also due to the imminent arrival of Black Adam in cinemas.