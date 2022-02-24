The 2022 NFL season once again has the mystery about the continuity of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay Packers and everything seems to indicate that it is already known what the quarterback would ask for to stay.

The suspense returned to the offseason of the NFL from the hand of two old acquaintances: Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers. The quarterback still does not define where he will play in the 2022 campaign, but he has already begun to give clues with some forceful words.

After winning the MVP award for the 2021 NFL season, Rodgers said a few words that sounded like a farewell and, as if that were not enough, he made Green Bay fans tremble with an enigmatic message that included a thank you in the tone of a ‘see you later’. What did Aaron mean?

Such was the commotion caused by Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post that he had to go out and explain what he meant in the mysterious farewell message and after clarifying that he still hasn’t made a decision, the quarterback gave a clue as to what he would ask to stay with the Packers.

One of the issues to resolve that most occupies the Green Bay Packers apart from the Rodgers issue is the continuity of star receiver Davante Adamswho ended his contract with the team and everything would indicate that he would play in the 2022 NFL season under a franchise player tag that would reach $20 million dollars.

What Aaron Rodgers would ask to stay in Green Bay Packers: Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers was clear and forceful when asked about the other things that Green Pay Packers should consider when opening the window for a player negotiates and ends up signing as a franchise player: “There’s a specific guy who’s like the best guy in the league at what he does, use 17 (Davante Adams). You may have heard of him.” Without the catcher doesn’t A-Rod continue? The mystery will be solved.